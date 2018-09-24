University of Electro-Communications eBulletin: Digital Public Media and Mid-air Display Technology

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802262/Electro_adhesion_enabled_soft_gripper.jpg )



Research highlights from high impact publications are 'soft robotic gripper based on dielectric elastomer actuators', Jun Shintake; 'Digital Public Media: Mid-air Display Technology', Naoya Koizumi; and 'Molecular materials with ultralong-lived room-temperature triplet excitons: Persistent room-temperature phosphorescence and nonlinear optical characteristics under continuous irradiance', Shuzo Hirata

The Topics section features research updates on 'Advanced group IV materials and their applications for ICT devices' by Takahiro Tsukamoto.

News and Events are 'UEC participated in WUST'S 120th Anniversary Celebration' and 'The Irago Conference 2018'.

December 2018 issue of UEC eBulletin

Research Highlights

Soft robotic gripper based on dielectric elastomer actuators

Soft robots that are composed of compliant materials offer important advantages over conventional rigid robots, such as simplified body structure and control, as well as high robustness and versatility.

Jun Shintake, Samuel Rosset, Bryan Schubert, Dario Floreano, Herbert Shea, Versatile soft grippers with intrinsic electro-adhesion based on multifunctional polymer actuators, Advanced Materials, vol. 28, no. 2, pp. 231-238, (2015).

Digital Public Media: Mid-air Display Technology

Recently, virtual reality technology plays an important role as an interface between current cyber physical systems and wearable displays, and HMD is HMD is a hot topic. The problem with wearables is that the same information cannot be shared by many users even though they are in the same space. It needs other information presentation and sharing methods that people share together.

Naoya Koizumi, Sunny Day Display: Mid-air Image Formed by Solar Light, Proc. of the 2017 ACM International Conference on Interactive Surfaces and Spaces, pp. 126 - 6 (2017).

Molecular materials with ultralong-lived room-temperature triplet excitons

The lifetime of triplet state of molecular materials is generally shorter than 1 ms at room-temperature (RT) because nonradiative deactivation of the triplet state is usually rapid at RT. However, if the fast nonradiative deactivation from the triplet state is largely suppressed, triplet excitons with a very long lifetime at RT can form. Molecular materials with the long exciton lifetimes could potentially lead to the realization of new applications that are unfeasible using conventional molecular materials with short exciton lifetimes.

Shuzo Hirata, Materials science using ultralong-lived room-temperature triplet excitons: Molecular persistent room-temperature phosphorescence and nonlinear optical characteristics under continuous irradiance, Journal of Materials Chemistry C, 2018.

Researcher Video Profiles

Jun Shintake, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical and Intelligent Systems Engineering

Naoya Koizumi, Assistant Professor, Media Information Science Course, Department of Informatics

Shuzo Hirata, Assistant Professor, Graduate School of Informatics and Engineering

Topics

Takahiro Tsukamoto

Assistant Professor, Department of Engineering Science, UEC, Tokyo.

News and Events

UEC participated in WUST'S 120th Anniversary Celebration

On 26 October, Prof. Abe, the Vice President of UEC, and Assist. Prof. Sasaki visited Wuhan University of Science and Technology (WUST) and attended the 2018 University President Forum and 120th Anniversary Celebration of WUST. Prof. Abe participated in the President Forum as a presenter together with WUST's overseas partners from England, the U.S., Germany, Singapore and others. Prof. Abe started his presentation with congratulatory speech, and then gave introductory presentation of UEC's research and education strategies. In the panel discussion, panelists and audience shared their insights and had active discussion on growing impact of AI on society.

The Irago Conference 2018

"360-degree outlook on critical scientific and technological challenges for a sustainable society"

The Irago Conference 2017 was held on 1 November 2018 at the Shinjuku Washington Hotel, Tokyo. The conference was organized by University of Electro-Communications, Toyohashi University of Technology, and Tokai University. This was 8th in this series of conferences providing a platform for networking between scientists, graduate students, and policy makers to interact and share ideas to find solutions for some the major issues of the 21st century.

About the University of Electro-Communications (http://www.uec.ac.jp/)

The University of Electro-Communications (UEC) in Tokyo is a small, luminous university at the forefront of pure and applied sciences, engineering, and technology research. Its roots go back to the Technical Institute for Wireless Commutations, which was established in 1918 by the Wireless Association to train so-called wireless engineers in maritime communications in response to the Titanic disaster in 1912. In 1949, the UEC was established as a national university by the Japanese Ministry of Education and moved in 1957 from Meguro to its current Chofu campus Tokyo.

With approximately 4,000 students and 350 faculty members, UEC is regarded as a small university, but with expertise in wireless communications, laser science, robotics, informatics, and material science, to name just a few areas of research.

The UEC was selected for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) Program for Promoting the Enhancement of Research Universities as a result of its strengths in three main areas: optics and photonics research, where we are number one for the number of joint publications with foreign researchers; wireless communications, which reflects our roots; and materials-based research, particularly on fuel cells.

The University of Electro-Communications

1-5-1 Chofugaoka, Chofu, Tokyo 182-8585

E-mail: ru-info-ml@uec.ac.jp



SOURCE University of Electro-Communications