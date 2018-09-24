University of Electro-Communications eBulletin: Elucidating Mechanisms of Voluntary Control of Human Multi-muscle
University of Electro-Communications (UEC) publishes the September 2018 issue of the UEC e-Bulletin that includes short video profiles of UEC researchers describing their activities in areas routers and Internet traffic, neuroscience, and remote sensing.
Research highlights from high impact publications are 'Isotropization of quaternion-neural-network-based PolSAR adaptive land classification in poincare-sphere parameter space', Fang Shang; 'Elucidating mechanisms of voluntary control of human multi-muscle', Shunta Togo; and 'Next generation router architecture: packet processing prediction', Hayato Yamaki.
The Topics section features research updates on 'Data science research on improving service design' by Kazushi Okamoto.
Research Highlights
About the University of Electro-Communications
The University of Electro-Communications (UEC) in Tokyo is a small, luminous university at the forefront of pure and applied sciences, engineering, and technology research. Its roots go back to the Technical Institute for Wireless Commutations, which was established in 1918 by the Wireless Association to train so-called wireless engineers in maritime communications in response to the Titanic disaster in 1912. In 1949, the UEC was established as a national university by the Japanese Ministry of Education and moved in 1957 from Meguro to its current Chofu campus Tokyo.
With approximately 4,000 students and 350 faculty, UEC is regarded as a small university, but with expertise in wireless communications, laser science, robotics, informatics, and material science, to name just a few areas of research.
The UEC was selected for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) Program for Promoting the Enhancement of Research Universities as a result of its strengths in three main areas: optics and photonics research, where we are number one for the number of joint publications with foreign researchers; wireless communications, which reflects our roots; and materials-based research, particularly on fuel cells.
Website: http://www.uec.ac.jp/
Further information
The University of Electro-Communications
1-5-1 Chofugaoka, Chofu, Tokyo 182-8585
E-mail: ru-info-ml@uec.ac.jp
Website: http://www.uec.ac.jp/
