University of Florida Student Landscape Design Gets Thumbs-Up from Professionals

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew S. Davidson, a resident of Saint Johns, Florida, and a University of Florida (UF) senior enrolled in the landscape architecture program at the UF College of Design, Construction and Planning in Gainesville, is the winner of the first 2019 Real Florida Landscapes Design Challenge sponsored by the Native Plant Horticulture Foundation in partnership with the Florida Association of Native Nurseries (FANN). The design challenge invited participants to design a 100% Florida native landscape for a courtyard entryway to a 1920s era office building in Melbourne FL, the headquarters of the Native Plant Horticulture Foundation.

Davidson's design was selected by a team of seven judges, including landscape architects and experienced native landscape installers from throughout Florida. Judges gave Davidson's design high marks for simplicity, ease of maintenance, year-round interest and sustainability, stating "His plan is affordable, buildable and maintainable ... Andrew's landscape will have strong presence 365 days a year. It can be a real show of how native plants can be used in an urban setting."

When notified of the award, Davidson responded with enthusiasm about his chosen profession: "Pursuing a degree in landscape architecture is the best decision I have made ... The more I learn about the profession, the more my desire grows like wildlife. Landscape architecture is the keystone discipline that enables innovative and sound designs." Foundation president, Bruce Turley, added: "Research show that landscape architects have the biggest impact on what gets planted in the landscape. We're excited to help this future landscape architect lead the way. As more native plants are used in landscapes, the public will see the benefits in restored habitat for critically imperiled species such as pollinators, and reduced pollution of our water supply."

Davidson's winning design will be on exhibit and formally presented at the Native Plant Show on Thursday, November 8, 2019, at the Clayton E. Hutcheson Facility, on the grounds of Mounts Botanical Garden, 559 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach FL. This is an education event for professionals, including landscape architects and designers, and the public.

The Native Plant Horticulture Foundation is a charitable nonprofit dedicated to recruiting and educating the next generation of native plant professionals and expanding the supply of native plants.

