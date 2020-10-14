University of Florida's Levin College of Law and ACEDS team up to foster student success through streamlined validation of professional skill and e-discovery knowledge

Through the relationship, UF law students who successfully complete the e-discovery portion of their law school curriculum will automatically be eligible to sit for the ACEDS eDiscovery Executive Certificate Program (eDEx) exam and join ACEDS at a favorable student rate.

"The Levin College of Law offers an extensive grounding in e-discovery and we're delighted to complement that with an exam for students that validates their skills and caps their learning," Mike Quartararo, CEDS, president, ACEDS and professional development, said. "I'm equally excited to invite these students and young professionals to join our growing ACEDS global community. Their inclusion will benefit them personally and those of us who are veterans in the field."

The eDEx exam is the culmination of the association's self-paced eDEx program. The program is widely used as a comprehensive primer or refresher for legal professionals to build skills and competency in electronic discovery, even when it is not their primary function. For the law students, it is a natural next step to the e-discovery education they receive as part of their law school curriculum. It provides them with a career advantage by virtue of a credible certificate attesting to their e-discovery knowledge, as well as membership in the thriving global ACEDS community.

"We seek to educate and train our students to be practice-ready upon graduation," said UF Law Dean Laura A. Rosenbury. "Technical literacy is increasingly important in the practice of law, and we are excited to offer students a way to certify their proficiency and gain a career advantage."

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global association for professionals who work in e-discovery, information governance, compliance and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by practitioners at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 26 chapters, with locations in major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands and South Africa. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields. http://www.aceds.org/

SOURCE ACEDS