University Of Hartford Advances Sustainability Goals With Recent Installation of Stationary Fuel Cells from HyAxiom

HyAxiom's PureCellⓇ M400 Units Charged With Helping the University Diversify Their Power Sources and Reduce Electrical Grid Load

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the University of Hartford's sustainability program, the school has partnered with HyAxiom, a leading global fuel cell and hydrogen solutions provider, to install four stationary fuel cells on the southeastern side of the campus.

"We at the University of Hartford are thrilled to see the completion of this exciting project that will result in positive environmental impacts to our campus, surrounding neighborhoods and communities," says University of Hartford Acting President Stephen Mulready. "While we anticipate significant savings in energy costs over the months and years to come, what the fuel cell means in terms of our future sustainability goals is even more exciting," he says.

"We are pleased to partner with the University of Hartford to offer the campus a reliable, sustainable energy solution," says David Alonso, Chief Commercial Officer at HyAxiom. "These power plants will generate clean, affordable energy to the campus," he says.

The power plants are HyAxiom's flagship product, the PureCell® M400, a proprietary phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC)that produces clean energy and heat with a significantly reduced carbon footprint when compared to conventional power plants and can easily be converted to use hydrogen as a fuel. Commissioned in 2020 and recognized globally, the 50 MW (114 units) Daesan hydrogen fuel cell plant in Korea is the world's first and only commercial stationary power plant running solely on hydrogen.

The University's fuel cell units are expected to generate 1.8 MW and will significantly reduce the load on the electrical grid that serves the campus as well as lower the chances of brownouts during times of peak electricity demand. The University also has the option of utilizing the heat byproduct from the units for the nearby East Hall in the future.

With the ability to adjust its power output as demand for electricity fluctuates throughout the day--known as load-following-- HyAxiom's fuel cells have fast become a resilient source of energy mitigating energy capacity and reliability challenges, The low emissions from these fuel cells help to advance air quality and green house gas targets while fitting into existing electrical architecture.

The University of Hartford is embracing the clean energy educational opportunities the fuel cells provide. This summer, students will be able to visit the site to learn more about the alternative energy source and how it relates to the campus sustainability efforts.

This recent fuel cell installation joins the fleet of HyAxiom units operating on campuses throughout Connecticut and the nation as schools look to diversify their energy sources, reduce grid loads increase on-site reliability, and embrace decarbonization. HyAxiom also has fuel cells operating at the University of Connecticut, Western Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University and Mission College, California.

To learn more about the University of Hartford, please visit hartford.edu.

To learn more about HyAxiom fuel cell and hydrogen solutions, please visit hyaxiom.com.

This project is owned and operated by DESA Service LLC, a subsidiary of Doosan Energy Solutions America Inc.

About the University of Hartford

Spread across seven dynamic schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. On our 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut's capital city, approximately 4,100 undergraduate and 1,800 graduate students representing 48 states and 51 countries come together for a common purpose: to collaborate across different disciplines, diversify perspectives, and broaden worldviews. We're a four-year private university focused on advancing the public good through meaningful connections within our communities. Our unique approach to comprehensive education gives us the critical perspectives that lead to impact change, regionally and beyond. With degree programs spanning the arts, humanities, business, engineering and technology, education, and health professions, we focus on doing the work that matters.

About HyAxiom, Inc.

Based in Connecticut, HyAxiom, Inc. is a leading global fuel cell and hydrogen solutions provider enabling reliable, cost-competitive and carbon-free energy sources for industrial and commercial uses. Building upon decades of experience in fuel cell development, HyAxiom's mission is to accelerate a sustainable energy future by delivering a full spectrum of hydrogen solutions including fuel cells for both stationary and mobility applications as well as electrolyzers for hydrogen production.

As a core technology provider, HyAxiom is a key pillar in the Doosan Group's hydrogen vision. HyAxiom's flagship product, the PureCell® M400, is based on proprietary phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC) technology The world's first and largest hydrogen-fueled stationary fuel cell power plant (50 MW), which entered commercial service in 2020 in Korea, is powered by the PureCell® M400.

Media Contacts:

Matthew Besterman

Director of Public and Media Relations

University of Hartford

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 845-313-2334

Linda M. Colón

Marketing Communications Manager

HyAxiom, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 860-338-8781

SOURCE HyAxiom, Inc.