University of Houston Law Center hosts Houston Law Review's 24th annual Frankel Lecture on Oct. 25

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston's 24th annual Frankel Lecture on Oct. 25 will explore how legal restrictions placed on those leaving an organization as well as those who choose to effect change from within are harming both employees and companies by limiting mobility and stifling innovation.

Professor Orly Lobel, the Warren Distinguished Professor of Law and director of the Program on Employment and Labor Law at the University of San Diego School of Law, will speak on the topic: "Exit, Voice & Innovation: How Human Capital Law Impacts Equality (& How Inequality Hurts Growth)".

Commentators for the lecture hosted by the Houston Law Review are: Lisa Larrimore Ouellette, Associate Professor of Law; Justin M. Roach Jr., Faculty Scholar at Stanford Law School and Todd Rakoff, Byrne Professor of Administrative Law at Harvard Law School. UH Law Center Professor Dave Fagundes, Baker Botts LLP Professor of Law and Assistant Dean for Faculty Development, will serve as moderator.

Lobel maintains that restrictions such as non-disclosure, non-compete, and non-disparagement agreements, mandatory arbitration and secrecy policies all inhibit employees from leaving while keeping those who remain from speaking out. These restraints tend to cause industries to become more concentrated, she argues, limiting growth and negatively impacting creativity, diversity and opportunity, especially for women. She will conclude her remarks with policy recommendations.

Lobel's areas of expertise include Intellectual Property, Employment and Labor Law, Government Agencies, Employment Discrimination, Consumer Law, Administrative Law, Public Interest/Public Law and Regulation.

She is a graduate of Harvard Law School; served as a fellow at Harvard University Center for Ethics and the Professions, the Kennedy School of Government, and the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs; and is a founding member of the Center for Intellectual Property Law and Markets at the University of San Diego School of Law.

The Frankel Lecture will be 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, at the Hotel Alessandra, 1070 Dallas Street.

Participating attorneys will receive one hour of CLE credit, including 0.5 hour of Ethics. Click here to register.

Media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, cacriado@central.uh.edu; Elena Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-1125, ehawthor@central.uh.edu; John T. Kling, Communications Manager, 713-743-8298, jtkling@central.uh.edu; and John Brannen, Senior Writer, 713-743-3055, jtbranne@central.uh.edu.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 46,000 students.

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 11 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center

Related Links

http://www.law.uh.edu

