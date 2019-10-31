University of Illinois at Urbana - Champaign and RCM-X deliver top technology for student development

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading technology labs are imperative to student growth and development and are especially valuable for post-graduation employment. RCM-X is supporting the development of top talent through programs such as their University Program with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's Margolis Market Information Lab. Known as a top research university, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is ranked the #5 best Financial Engineering Program by the TFE times and is the ideal location to expand this program and provide data, technology, and development resources for soon-to-be graduates.

The University of Illinois' Master of Science in Financial Engineering (MSFE), which is a joint degree program between Gies College of Business and The Grainger College of Engineering, uses RCM-X's proprietary Strategy Studio trading technology and tick data and database technology provided by OneMarketData for the Margolis Market Information Lab. This state-of-the-art technology awards students the ability to design actual trading strategies, backtest and simulate them against historical tick data, and ultimately gain practical real-world experience in trading.

"Furthering education and equipping the marketplace with knowledgeable employees are cornerstones of our mission at RCM-X. Through our University Program, we are helping provide real market experience to students at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, kickstarting their opportunities to hit the workforce running after graduation," said Joe Signorelli, CEO and Managing Partner of RCM-X. "Access to this data is unique, and we're proud to partner with such a prestigious school, and are even more excited to see how this shapes the future of trading." Signorelli, who is on the Advisory Board of The University of Illinois MSFE Program also said, "Providing this software to the University is part of our mission of bridging academia to the financial community and complements RCM's long-term practicum program with Illinois and several other universities."

The Margolis Market Information Lab, which is located inside Gies College of Business, offers students hands-on exposure so they can master the same state-of-the-art finance and business tools that global firms use. The lab is one of the most highly utilized university finance labs in the nation and provides a cutting-edge learning environment where students immerse themselves in the latest trends in finance and technology.

"Data and technology like this invaluable for our students. As a university, we provide the time, support, and education to lead them on the greatest path for success, but it's tools like the ones that RCM-X and OneMarketData provide that gives them the upper hand once they leave our campus," says Morton N. Lane, Ph. D, Director, Master of Science in Financial Engineering Program at The University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign. "We strive to be the best, and provide the best for our students, and this technology gets us one step closer to that goal."

