University of Kansas launches new online bachelor's in operations management

News provided by

University of Kansas Edwards Campus

13 Jun, 2023, 16:44 ET

This new online bachelor's program prepares graduates with the skills to succeed in leadership roles across a variety of career sectors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations grow, they are constantly on the lookout for well-educated professionals to manage teams and oversee operations. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in all management occupations is projected to grow 8% by 2031 with financial management, social services management, and health services management projected to grow 17%, 12%, and 28%, respectively. To meet this growing need for well-trained leaders across industries, locally and nationwide, the KU School of Professional Studies is launching a new online bachelor's degree in operations management, with the first classes being offered in fall 2023.

Continue Reading
KU Edwards Campus launches new online bachelor's degree in operations management.
KU Edwards Campus launches new online bachelor's degree in operations management.

KU's online Bachelor of Applied Science in Operations Management prepares students to develop, improve, and manage the processes used to produce and transport products and services. Designed with transfer and degree-completion students in mind, the operations management bachelor's program focuses on preparing students with professional and workforce ready skills to ensure employment immediately following completion of the program.

"With this new online bachelor's in operations management, we're providing students with the foundational management skills necessary to become successful business leaders," said Stuart Day, dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies. "We're confident students will build a valuable knowledge base and practical skill set."

The operations management bachelor's program is offered in a hybrid format so all of the operations management core classes can be completed 100% online while additional degree requirements may be online or in-person at the Edwards Campus. Graduates find themselves in management positions across a variety of industries, and can earn jobs as project managers, operations specialists, business analysts, human resource managers, construction managers, and more.

About The University of Kansas

The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities, and making discoveries that change the world. The KU Edwards Campus at 127th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park, Kansas, brings the high-quality academic, professional, and continuing education programs as well as research and public-service benefits of KU to the Greater Kansas City community.

For more information contact:
Susan Motley at [email protected] or 913-897-8573

SOURCE University of Kansas Edwards Campus

Also from this source

University of Kansas launches new online applied cybersecurity degree to meet demand of tech-sector job market

KU launches new online data analytics program to meet growing demand and career opportunities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.