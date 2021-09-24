University of Kansas Medical Center partners with KU Edwards Campus to launch online concentration in Master of Public Health

"We're proud to partner with KU Medical Center to offer these important programs, educating more students in public health so they can advance their careers and serve their communities," said Dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies Stuart Day.

These programs provide a background in key aspects of public health, including epidemiology, policy, administration, and environmental health and data management.

"We wanted to bring our CEPH-accredited MPH degree to our regional community and beyond to help strengthen the public health workforce and show a new generation the importance of public health," said Won Choi, professor and vice chair for education in KU School of Medicine's Department of Population Health. "COVID-19 has really shown the importance of public health in addressing the current pandemic."

About the University of Kansas Medical Center

The University of Kansas Medical Center's mission is to educate exceptional health care professionals through a full range of undergraduate, graduate, professional, postdoctoral and continuing education programs in the schools of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions. It also advances health sciences through world-class research programs; provides compassionate and state-of-the-art patient care in an academic medical center environment; and works with communities in every Kansas county to improve the health of Kansans.

About The University of Kansas

The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities and making discoveries that change the world. The KU Edwards Campus at 127th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park brings the high-quality academic, professional and continuing education programs as well as research and public-service benefits of KU to the Greater Kansas City community and beyond.

