University of Kansas Opens New Space to Serve Students in Leavenworth

The new facility will be located at the new Marriott TownePlace Suites, across Metropolitan Avenue from Fort Leavenworth, which hosts the U.S. Army's Command and General Staff College (CGSC). The CGSC is where many of the Army's mid-career officers take a year for education and training as they prepare to ascend into the military's senior ranks. Many officers use the time to enhance their credentials with civilian studies during their off hours from duty.

KU offerings are open to the community's military and civilian populations. The new classroom space will accommodate up to 40 students, and opens in fall 2018.

"We are very excited about our new facility in Leavenworth," said Mike Denning, director of the Office of Graduate Military Programs at KU. "The facility enables us to expand our offerings to the officers at the U.S. Army's Command and General Staff College, while simultaneously serving the broader Leavenworth and Northland communities. It is a great opportunity for these groups to receive a tier one education from the state's flagship university without having to drive to Lawrence."

With accelerated coursework and evening classes, students in Leavenworth can complete a KU master's degree in as few as 10 months. The programs and class schedules are designed to meet the needs of professional and military careers.

"We are committed to making Leavenworth a place where military and civilian students can earn a globally respected KU degree," said David Cook, Ph.D., vice chancellor of KU Edwards Campus, which oversees the Leavenworth program. "Our new facility in Leavenworth enhances our already-strong offerings there."

Master's programs available in Leavenworth include the Master of Science in Homeland Security: Law and Policy, Master of Science in Business and Organizational Leadership, Master of Engineering in Project Management, Master of Science in Business - Supply Chain Management and Logistics, and Master of Arts in Global and International Studies - Interagency Track.

KU is an ideal partner for military personnel as they pursue their educational and career goals. In November, Military Times ranked KU among the best colleges in the country for veterans. "KU has a great reputation," said Tom Kelly, the education services officer at Fort Leavenworth. "Having access to the University of Kansas programs as well as our other on- and off-post college programs enables our soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, and military family members to receive a quality education."

KU's courses were previously hosted entirely at Fairfield Inn & Suites. Classes will continue to be offered there; the new TownePlace Suites is built adjacent to that hotel, and is operated by the same company, True North Hotel Group. The classroom space is being built to KU's specifications and is made possible by philanthropic support through KU Endowment.

"The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is honored to be able to play a small role in the educational opportunities KU offers to our community," said Michael Watson, the hotel's general manager. "As we grow our footprint with the addition of a TownePlace Suites by Marriott, we are excited to extend our relationship with KU as they continue to increase their presence in the area."

The motto for KU's Leavenworth offerings: "Local classes, global respect. Earn a globally respected KU degree in Leavenworth." Find more information about the classes and programs available in Leavenworth here.

