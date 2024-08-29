UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE ENHANCES HOLISTIC SUPPORT FOR BLACK STUDENTS THROUGH BLACK BRILLIANCE INITIATIVE

New Efforts & Programs Focus on Building Community, Mentorship, and Academic Success

LA VERNE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of La Verne is strengthening its commitment to Black student success through a new Black Brilliance Initiative. This initiative offers opportunities to foster community, mentorship, and academic achievement.

"By providing essentials to empower Black students throughout their educational and personal journey, we are unlocking pathways to leadership and creating a legacy of impact that will resonate for generations," said Alexandra Burrel, associate vice president and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at the university.

Eight percent of University of La Verne students identify as Black or African American. This past academic year, more than 100 graduated with a bachelor's or graduate degree.

The initiative includes an orientation for incoming Black students, offering an early start to establish connections, navigate campus life, and engage with faculty, peers, alumni, staff and potential mentors. The program is designed to build a strong sense of belonging. Students can participate in cultural and community-building activities such as communication workshops and discussions on the challenges and triumphs of being a person of color in today's world. These activities contribute not only to the success of Black students but also to the university's broader mission of promoting diversity and inclusion.

"We are redefining what community means and how we can support one another," said Alesha Knox, director of cultural programming and Black student services at the Center for Multicultural Services.

Funded by donations of time, resources, and financial support, the Black Brilliance Initiative exemplifies the University of La Verne's commitment to student success and community enrichment. To learn more or contribute to the initiative, contact Alesha Knox at [email protected].

As a federally designated Minority- and Hispanic-Serving Institution, it serves students across its historic La Verne campus, regional locations, and online.

