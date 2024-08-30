UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE HOST SITE FOR LARGEST LATINO COLLEGE EXPO & EDUCATIONAL FAIR IN LOCAL REGION

NCRF Event Provides Crucial Access to College Opportunities for Hispanic Students

LA VERNE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of La Verne will host the 11th Annual National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) Latino College Expo & Educational Fair on September 14 at its historic La Verne campus. This free event kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month and provides students and families with essential resources to explore higher education opportunities, addressing the unique challenges Hispanic students face nationwide.

Hispanic students continue to encounter barriers to higher education, including financial constraints, the complexities of being first-generation college students, and limited access to resources. While many are eligible for federal Pell Grants, their reluctance to take on student loans can restrict their access to necessary academic resources, potentially delaying graduation. Despite high labor force participation, Hispanic graduates frequently find themselves in lower-paying occupations, limiting their economic advancement.

The University of La Verne recognizes these challenges and supports Hispanic students on campus and beyond. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) since 2002, the university has created an inclusive environment where more than 50% of the student body identifies as Hispanic or Latino, reflecting its dedication to diversity and educational equity.

"Our role as an HSI extends beyond our campus," said Risa Dickson, interim president of the University of La Verne. "We are committed to empowering the broader community to achieve their educational and professional aspirations. The expo is a vital part of that mission, providing resources, guidance, and opportunities that can make a profound difference in students' lives."

The event will feature workshops on scholarships, internships, DACA, the DREAM Act, and high-demand career fields. Several colleges and universities will offer on-the-spot acceptances, waived application fees, and scholarships. Attendees can also enjoy campus tours, student organization booths, and a lively Hispanic heritage celebration with music. Spanish-language resources will be available to ensure all participants can fully engage.

To register, visit Eventbrite.

The University of La Verne, a private, nonprofit institution established in 1891 in Southern California, is dedicated to lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic engagement, and diversity. The federally designated Minority- and Hispanic-Serving Institution is consistently recognized as a U.S. News & World Report's top national university for value, social mobility, and online programs.

