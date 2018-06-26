University of Maine Launches Concept3D Interactive Map and Virtual Tour Platform

DENVER, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept3D, a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and virtual tour software, today announced that The University of Maine is the latest major university to launch on the Concept3D platform.

The University of Maine is the state's largest university and home to the Black Bears, Maine's only Division I athletics program. The University has an enrollment of about 11,000 students and is located on Marsh Island between the Penobscot and Stillwater rivers in the small city of Orono. All 660 acres of the beautiful campus is displayed on the Concept3D interactive map in stunning 3D detail.

With the platform, richly detailed 3D models are built atop Concept3D's interactive map system, making it easy and fun to explore the campus and surroundings from a mobile device on campus or anywhere in the world. The platform also enables the ability to offer 360-degree panorama images, giving map visitors the ability to feel as if they've jumped right into a specific campus location.

The power behind the Concept3D platform is its Content Management System (CMS), a simple and intuitive way to give various levels of access to departments, staff and students to support the management of map information, locations and virtual tours. Any department can create a map layer that can be toggled on and off and scheduled to appear and disappear, perfect for special events, athletics events, closures, and construction.

The mobile-friendly platform is also a perfect solution for freshman move-in day with the ability to highlight information kiosks, residence halls, short- and long-term parking areas, recycle bins for cardboard boxes, places to eat, as well as fun things for parents to do on and off campus.

"We're proud to see the University of Maine launch on the Concept3D platform. It's very powerful to bring your entire campus to life online, and we know that the platform will be an asset for the University," said Concept3D Senior Account Executive, Brian Rehkopf. "Higher education is where Concept3D started, and the platform is perfectly suited to benefit all campus departments from marketing to admissions, facilities and more."

The University of Maine's new interactive map offers a campus tour and a wide set of information about the University. From gardens and greenhouses to detailed information on parking, the campus map highlights educational facilities, student housing, resources, points of interest, research laboratories, athletics, health and safety, Greek life, etc.

Read more about the University of Maine's new interactive map and see images here: https://blog.concept3d.com/university-of-maine-launches-concept3d-interactive-map-and-virtual-tour-platform

Explore University of Maine's new interactive campus map at https://go.umaine.edu/virtual-map/.

About Concept3D:

Founded in 2006, Concept3D is a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and VR enabled virtual tour software. Concept3D software brings any physical location into an intuitive and navigable digital format, providing clients with a powerful competitive edge through applications like data visualization, wayfinding, virtual reality, and real time data feed integration. Concept3D clients include convention centers and event spaces, data centers, healthcare and retirement facilities, large commercial sites, resorts, hotels and theme parks, and universities and colleges, among many other locations. Concept3D's higher education offering, formerly known as CampusBird, is now part of the powerful, multi-industry Concept3D platform. Learn more at https://www.concept3D.com.

