University of Maine Partners with Infor Hospitality

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that the University of Maine in Orono has decided to implement Infor Point of Sale (POS). University of Maine and UMaine Dining are committed to bringing excellence and value to campus. To reach their mission of providing innovative choices, wellness and sustainability, while intertwining quality assurance with superior guest satisfaction, they decided to streamline operations and enhance the overall guest experience with Infor's modern POS technology.

Infor Point of Sale (POS) is designed for full- and quick-service restaurants, and managed food services in higher education, healthcare, corporate, and more. This restaurant POS solution enables them to optimize operations, exceed guest expectations, and increase business insight. Hospitality providers can implement a variety of options—terminal, kiosk, tableside, poolside, and beyond—to serve guests virtually anywhere. The solution is designed to serve food services concepts in colleges and university settings, helping managed food service organizations to increase operational efficiency, create better experiences for faculty and students, and promote greater profitability.

"For the hospitality industry, it is critical to align with the consumer culture shift to keep up with engagement and demand. Thanks to emerging technology trends, guests have an unprecedented variety of ways to engage with food service locations to access goods and services," said Joe Vargas, Infor Hospitality senior vice president. "Infor's new partnership with University of Maine will help provide the functionality, integration, and customer support needed to deliver more memorable services and events for today's modern guest."

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com

