University of Maryland and Under Armour Announce 12-Year Extension of Iconic Partnership

The pair solidify their commitment for another 12 years of supporting student-athletes on and off the field.

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After two decades of partnership, the University of Maryland has renewed its partnership with Under Armour, extending its agreement for an additional 12 years through 2036. The continuation of this partnership reinforces the pair's commitment to championing all athletes, reaffirms Maryland's significance to Under Armour's heritage, and demonstrates the desire to bring this partnership into the next chapter of the brand's story.

Maryland has been a revolutionary partner with Under Armour since the company's beginning, with its founder and CEO Kevin Plank having served as the University's football special team's captain before graduating in 1996. Over the years, Maryland student-athletes have been featured front and center by the brand sporting eye-catching, innovative uniforms across all their teams. Since first donning Under Armour apparel in the early 2000s, Maryland has won 19 National Championships in six different sports and more than 100 conference championships. The Terps have been one of the top programs in the Big Ten since joining the conference in 2014, winning 49 conference championships and being third-most among all Big Ten schools over the last ten years – all while proudly wearing Under Armour.

"The University of Maryland holds a special place in my heart because it's where our brand was born. We're excited about the next chapter of this partnership which will entail working closely with Maryland's elite athletes and tapping further into the entrepreneurship and innovation hub that exists right in our own backyard. I commit that myself and Under Armour will do everything we can to give the Terps, and frankly every school we outfit, an advantage with the innovative product we build to help them win," said Kevin Plank, Founder and CEO of Under Armour.

Under Armour began outfitting Maryland's football program in 2004, marking them as the first collegiate football team in the country to wear UA jerseys. UA has been the department-wide exclusive outfitter since 2009 and will continue to design and supply the training and game-day footwear, apparel, and equipment for Maryland's varsity athletic teams. The new agreement also extends the partnership to the University beyond the walls of the athletics department, providing Under Armour products to outfit club and intramural teams within the University's Department of Recreation and Wellness. Supporting and celebrating student-athletes is core to both UA and Maryland, and the partnership renewal is designed to help more athletes unleash their full potential and perform at their best.

In addition to outfitting the Terrapin student-athletes, the comprehensive partnership includes integration into the brand's marketing, social media, in-store, and grassroots activations. The two will share a marketing commitment, and both organizations will collaborate to champion the student-athletes' success on and off the field.

"Maryland and Under Armour are perfect partners, connecting founder Kevin Plank with his alma mater," said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics at University of Maryland. "We are excited that this rich tradition will continue for the next 12 years in a strong partnership with Under Armour. Our Terps proudly wear Under Armour, and this agreement showcases UA's unwavering commitment to the University of Maryland, our supporters, and our fans."

The extended partnership features new elements, including an NIL Brand Ambassador Program, allowing Maryland student-athletes to earn direct compensation from Under Armour for promoting Under Armour products on the student-athlete's social media channels.

Over the next 12 years, Under Armour is committed to using the latest product innovations to improve athletes. Customized gear will be designed to meet the needs of student-athletes while also providing exclusive gear for all Maryland fans.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

About University of Maryland

The University of Maryland, College Park is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 40,700 students, 14,000 faculty and staff, and nearly 400,000 alumni all dedicated to the pursuit of Fearless Ideas. Located just outside Washington, D.C., we discover and share new knowledge every day through our renowned research enterprise and programs in academics, the arts and athletics. And we are committed to social entrepreneurship as the nation's first "Do Good" campus.

