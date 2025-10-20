UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, BALTIMORE AND AXIS RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD NATION'S FIRST AI-POWERED SMART SURGICAL PERFORMANCE CENTER

New 36,000 sq. ft. facility will leverage OMNIMED SmartOR™ technology to integrate AI-driven data and performance analytics into surgical training, research, and performance

BALTIMORE and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland, Baltimore and Axis Research & Technologies today announced a groundbreaking joint venture to establish the nation's first AI-powered smart surgical performance center. The new Surgical Performance Center--powered by the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Axis --will set a new national standard for innovation in surgical training, performance, and patient care.

This 36,000 sq. ft. facility will unite the University of Maryland School of Medicine's more than two centuries of medical education leadership with Axis's national expertise in surgical training and innovation to create a novel 'ecosystem' for education, performance optimization, research and discovery. The ecosystem will be powered by OMNIMED SmartOR™ technology, an AI-enabled platform that integrates real-time data and performance analytics into surgical environments.

The Surgical Performance Center will represent a new model for the future of surgical education and innovation. Purpose-built to blend the strengths of academic medicine with industry collaboration, the facility will integrate cadaveric and model training, immersive simulation suites, and OMNIMED SmartOR™--an AI-powered surgical telemetry platform that captures and analyzes data across classroom, simulation, and operating room environments. This combination creates a next-generation ecosystem where education, research, and technology converge, giving students, clinicians, and engineers unparalleled insights and opportunities to advance the practice of surgery and care of patients.

Building on a Legacy of Innovation

The University of Maryland School of Medicine was chartered in 1807. Its first building, Davidge Hall, was built in 1812 and is the oldest continuously working medical education facility in the Western Hemisphere. Established by pioneering physicians who advanced anatomical understanding as foundational to patient care at a time in history when this idea was controversial, Davidge Hall contributed to the early standard for medicine education in America and around the world. This standard continues today as nearly all medical schools include human anatomy courses in the first year. This same foundational spirit unites and guides the University of Maryland, Baltimore and its partnership with Axis, marking the next evolution in anatomical education and surgical performance.

"Through the lens of advancing clinical patient care, UM-Faculty Physicians have led medical innovation through novel discoveries and state-of-the-art education," said William F. Regine, MD, FACR, FACRO, Isadore & Fannie Schneider Foxman Chair of Radiation Oncology, President of UM-Faculty Physicians. "Our UM-FP partnerships, with cutting-edge biotech leaders such as Axis, and the incorporation of AI, will only accelerate the pace of our contributions, now and throughout the third century of our history."

"This new partnership brings together the best elements of our clinical faculty and School of Medicine educational platforms in anatomy and medical simulation, excellence in shock -trauma, advanced general and specialty surgery, and integrates AI and advanced computation technologies to pave the way to a future of medical education and medical-surgical device development" said Mark Gladwin, MD, PhD, Dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor, and Vice President of Medical Affairs of the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Axis's National Network and Industry Partners

Axis currently operates advanced training and research facilities in Irvine, CA; Columbia (Baltimore), MD; Nashville, TN; and Houston, TX. Each location is designed to accommodate complex surgical education, cadaveric research, device development, and live broadcast collaboration. Axis works with many of the world's leading medical device companies and health systems, making the new Surgical Performance Center a destination for innovators who want to collaborate, invest, or establish a presence within this groundbreaking environment. The center represents the next evolution of Axis's national network--creating the first fully integrated, AI-powered training ecosystem in partnership with a premier academic institution.

"Axis was built to provide platforms where surgeons, educators, and innovators can come together to push healthcare forward," said Jill Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer of Axis Research & Technologies. "Partnering with the University of Maryland, Baltimore allows us to expand that vision into a connected, data-rich training ecosystem that will shape the future of surgery."

The Surgical Performance Center--powered by the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Axis and will serve as a national model for surgical training and innovation. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026, with groundbreaking ceremonies planned for later this year.

About University of Maryland, Baltimore

The University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) was founded in 1807 as the Maryland College of Medicine, which now stands as the nation's oldest public medical school. In response to growing social and cultural needs, UMB's mission has evolved and grown tremendously. Widely recognized as a preeminent institution, UMB serves as the academic health, law, and social work university of the University System of Maryland and is guided by a mission of excellence in education, research, clinical care, and public service.

UMB is a thriving academic health center combining cutting-edge biomedical research, exceptional patient care, and nationally ranked academic programs. With extramural funding totaling $654 million in Fiscal Year 2022, each tenured/tenure-track faculty member generates an average of $1.5 million in research grants each year. More than 3,100 faculty members conduct leading-edge research and develop solutions and technologies that impact human health locally and around the world. World-class facilities and cores, as well as interprofessional centers and institutes, allow faculty to investigate pressing questions in a highly collaborative fashion. As a result, the more than 7,000 students, postdocs, and trainees directly benefit from working and learning alongside leading experts as they push the boundaries of their fields. For more information about the University of Maryland, Baltimore visit www.umaryland.edu.

About the University of Maryland School of Medicine

The University of Maryland School of Medicine, established in 1807 as the first public medical school in the U.S., continues today as one of the fastest growing, top-tier biomedical research enterprises in the world. The School has nearly $500 million total research funding, 46 departments, centers, and institutes, more than 2,200 student trainees and over 3,000 faculty members, including notable members of the National Academy of Medicine. As the largest public medical school in the DC/MD/VA region, faculty-physicians are working to help patients manage chronic diseases like obesity, cancer, heart disease and addiction, while also working on cutting-edge research to address the most critical generational health challenges. In 2024, the School ranked #12 among public medical schools and #27 among all medical schools for R&D expenditures by the National Science Foundation. With a $1.3 billion total operating budget, the School partners with the University of Maryland Medical Center to serve nearly 2 million patients annually. The School's global reach extends around the world with research and treatment facilities in 33 countries. In Maryland, the School of Medicine is spearheading new initiatives in AI and health computing and partnering with the University of Maryland BioPark to develop new medical technologies and bioengineering ventures. For more information, visit medschool.umaryland.edu.

About Axis Research & Technologies

Axis Research & Technologies operates a national network of advanced facilities that support surgical training, cadaver-based research, and healthcare innovation. With hands-on environments, concierge-level support, and cutting-edge broadcasting and analytics capabilities, Axis serves as a trusted partner to medical device companies and health systems. Learn more at www.axisrt.com.

