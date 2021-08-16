University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) Grants Pumas-AI Exclusive License of Analytics Platform to Enhance Drug Development

BALTIMORE, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pumas-AI, a University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) startup company, has been granted worldwide, exclusive rights to enhancements to Pumas, an end-to-end pharmaceutical modeling and simulation platform for quantitative analysis across the drug development lifecycle. Pumas 2.0 builds on the company's existing platform, which also employs technology licensed from UMB.

Pumas provides pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and their investors usable quantitative metrics on technical, regulatory, and commercial success probabilities. Users can quickly translate predictive insight into real-world decisions, and explore a wide range of questions for more valuable insights while effectively de-risking investments.

"Pumas 2.0 is a remarkable enhancement from Pumas 1.0 because it expands the analytics to allow users to gain deeper insights using more innovative approaches such as AI/ML integrated with conventional analyses. Pumas-AI is committed to providing academic researchers access to Pumas free of cost," said Joga Gobburu, PhD, Pumas-AI co-founder and chief executive officer and professor of pharmacy practice and science at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, who is also director of the School's Center for Translational Medicine.

Vijay Ivaturi, PhD, Pumas-AI co-founder and chief scientific officer and assistant professor of pharmacy practice and science at the School of Pharmacy, added, "Companies can perform an entire project in the upgraded Productivity Suite without leaving Pumas, eliminating the need to toggle between other software packages, ultimately streamlining the workflow."

The dedicated Compliance Suite in Pumas 2.0 meets the requirements set forth by regulatory authorities. According to the new electronic submission guidelines, FDA accepts Pumas files.

"Pumas provides deep intelligence that enables pharmaceutical scientists to continue pushing innovation," said Phil Robilotto, DO, MBA, associate vice president of UMB's Office of Technology Transfer and director of UM Ventures at Baltimore. "Pumas is experiencing rapid growth and UM Ventures looks forward to continuing to support the company as it elevates this integrated modeling and simulation platform as the new industry standard."

Pumas-AI has a second healthcare data platform, Lyv, which is also based on technology licensed from UMB. Lyv is a robust clinical decision support system that leverages patient history and targeted medical data for personalized healthcare delivery.



About Pumas-AI

Pumas-AI was established by University of Maryland School of Pharmacy faculty members Drs. Vijay Ivaturi and Joga Gobburu. At Pumas-AI, we engineer solutions that empower those on the frontlines of healthcare, from discovery to delivery. With a range of software tools and consultancy expertise, we help scientists, healthcare providers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses as well as regulatory bodies make better decisions. For more information, visit https://pumas.ai/.

About the University of Maryland, Baltimore and UM Ventures

The University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) is a fast-growing biomedical research center with nationally ranked professional schools of dentistry, law, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, social work, and an interdisciplinary graduate school. UM Ventures commercializes UMB's breakthrough therapies, diagnostics and devices, fuels the creation of innovative start-up companies, and attracts industry leaders and entrepreneurs to the University's thriving downtown campus. A wide portfolio of technologies is available for licensing at www.umventures.org

SOURCE University of Maryland Ventures