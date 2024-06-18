University of Maryland Launches 2024 Election Hub

The platform highlights university expertise in election-related topics to support media and centralizes important voting information for the UMD community

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland's new 2024 Election Hub offers media outlets easy access to the university's faculty experts, news, events and resources across various election-related topics while also pointing the UMD community to valuable election information.

The platform, accessible at election.umd.edu, serves as a comprehensive resource for journalists seeking authoritative voices on issues ranging from voter behavior and campaign strategies to congressional budgeting and rhetoric analysis. With a diverse roster of esteemed faculty experts spanning various disciplines, including information studies, public policy, psychology, and economics, the University of Maryland stands ready to provide nuanced perspectives and informed commentary on the electoral process.

Key Features of the Election Hub Include:

Diverse Experts: A directory showcasing many of the University of Maryland's renowned faculty experts, categorized by their affiliated school or college and their areas of expertise. Media outlets can easily connect with experts for insightful interviews and commentary on election-related topics.

A directory showcasing many of the renowned faculty experts, categorized by their affiliated school or college and their areas of expertise. Media outlets can easily connect with experts for insightful interviews and commentary on election-related topics. Trending News: Stay informed with the university's election-related coverage from its publication, Maryland Today, as well as the university's news releases.

Stay informed with the university's election-related coverage from its publication, Maryland Today, as well as the university's news releases. Upcoming Events: A calendar showcasing forthcoming election-related events at the university, offering valuable opportunities for journalists to engage with the university community.

A calendar showcasing forthcoming election-related events at the university, offering valuable opportunities for journalists to engage with the university community. Tools and Resources: A detailed list of community resources aggregated through TerpsVote, a nonpartisan initiative at the University of Maryland whose mission is to increase civic engagement at UMD by institutionalizing positive voting behavior.

The website will be continually updated throughout the 2024 election season, giving media outlets access to the latest information and insights. For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with faculty experts, please contact [email protected].

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland (UMD) is the state's flagship university and a leading public research institution, propelled by a $1.3 billion joint research enterprise. Located four miles from Washington, D.C., the university is dedicated to addressing the grand challenges of our time and is the nation's first Do Good campus. It is driven by a diverse and proudly inclusive community of more than 50,000 fearless Terrapins. UMD is a top producer of Fulbright scholars and offers an unparalleled student experience with more than 300 academic programs, 25 living-learning programs and 400 study abroad programs. Spurred by a culture of innovation and creativity, UMD faculty are global leaders in their field and include Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners and members of the national academies. For more information about the University of Maryland, visit umd.edu .

SOURCE University of Maryland