University of Maryland Taps Stephen Roth To Lead the Graduate School

COLLEGE PARK, Md., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland has named Stephen Roth associate provost and dean of the Graduate School, effective July 1, 2023. As dean, Roth will provide strong and visionary leadership for the school and support an environment of diversity and inclusive excellence in graduate education. He will focus on promoting a culture of impactful research, scholarship and creative activities; encouraging interdisciplinary collaboration and partnerships; and fostering mission-driven engagement among graduate students and Graduate School faculty and staff.

"Dr. Roth's demonstrated commitment to innovation in education, inclusive excellence and post-graduate career success aligns with the Graduate School's mission to advance graduate education and enhance the graduate student experience," said Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice. "I am confident that Dr. Roth's profound understanding of the university, acquired through two decades of dedicated service, will be instrumental in fostering the future success of our graduate students, programs and alumni."

Roth currently serves as principal associate dean, associate dean for academic and faculty affairs, and director of the public health science program in the University of Maryland's School of Public Health (SPH). Roth has contributed significantly to the school's graduate programs, and under his leadership the school has seen a 64 percent increase in graduate enrollments over the past seven years. He restructured and broadened the SPH Graduate Student Advisory Council to involve more voices, including part-time, online, and early stage graduate students. During his tenure, he developed and launched new degree and dual-degree programs, including a dual master's program with the School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, and a B.S.-M.P.H. accelerated program within SPH that has allowed more than 100 students to reduce the time and cost of completing their M.P.H. degree.

Roth has also focused his efforts on fostering academic excellence within the school, including securing funding to develop inclusive student engagement programs that provide co-curricular professional development opportunities for students across SPH. He also launched faculty development programs for teaching and promotion to support tenure track and professional track faculty beyond individual mentoring relationships, and Roth led the revision and approval of the SPH's professional track faculty evaluation and promotion policy.

"I have dedicated the majority of my career to supporting and advancing academic excellence at the University of Maryland," said Roth. "Drawing upon my experience within the School of Public Health, I am excited to extend my work to the wider university community—empowering and supporting our graduate students to thrive during their time at the university and cultivating an inclusive community of lifelong learners."

Roth is also a professor of kinesiology and affiliate faculty for the Neuroscience and Cognitive Science (NACS) graduate program, and his scholarly research focuses on human genetic variation and its implications for health and exercise-related traits. His previous leadership roles with SPH have included interim director of the Maryland Institute for Applied Environmental Health, associate dean for educational innovation, and associate chair and graduate director for the Department of Kinesiology. Roth also served as director of outreach and instructional innovation for the university's Teaching and Learning Transformation Center.

Roth is a fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine and National Academy of Kinesiology, and member of the American Public Health Association. He also serves as an editorial board member for Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise. Roth earned his Ph.D. and M.A. in kinesiology from the University of Maryland, and B.S. in health and human performance from the University of Montana.

The University of Maryland (UMD) is the state's flagship university and a leading public research institution, propelled by a $1.3 billion joint research enterprise. Located four miles from Washington, D.C., the university is dedicated to addressing the grand challenges of our time and is the nation's first Do Good campus. It is driven by a diverse and proudly inclusive community of more than 50,000 fearless Terrapins. UMD is a top producer of Fulbright scholars and offers an unparalleled student experience with more than 300 academic programs, 25 living-learning programs and 400 study abroad programs. Spurred by a culture of innovation and creativity, UMD faculty are global leaders in their field and include Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners and members of the national academies. For more information about the University of Maryland, visit umd.edu.

