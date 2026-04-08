University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business Celebrates Opening of New Campus in Baltimore Peninsula

New home for Smith's MBA program for working professionals is designed to deepen connections between students and Baltimore's growing business community

BALTIMORE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business celebrated the opening of its new Baltimore campus in Baltimore Peninsula with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house on April 7, 2026. Located on the third floor of Rye Street Market, the new home of the Smith School's Flex MBA program provides a modern learning environment designed to support professionals pursuing advanced business education while working full-time.

The event featured remarks from Smith School Dean Prabhudev Konana and Under Armour Founder and CEO Kevin Plank '96, along with a reception welcoming students, alumni, faculty and members of the Baltimore business community. Notably, Maryland Lt. Governor Aruna Miller and UMD Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice also gave remarks and Sanjay Rai, who recently concluded his tenure as Maryland's Secretary of Higher Education, attended the ceremony. The open house gave attendees the opportunity to tour the new classrooms, meet current students, faculty and staff, and network with alumni and professionals from across the region.

The move marks a relocation from the UMD BioPark, underscoring Baltimore as one of three locations—along with Rockville (Universities at Shady Grove) and Washington, D.C. (Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center)—where Smith operates its Flex MBA program, offering in-person, online and hybrid options.

"For more than two decades, the Smith School has delivered a nationally ranked MBA program in Baltimore, providing working professionals with rigorous business education and a vital pathway for regional leaders," said Konana. "As we open our doors at Baltimore Peninsula, we are entering an exciting new chapter—one that deepens our long–standing commitment to the city and expands opportunities for the professionals, alumni and organizations that make this region such a vital part of Maryland's economic future."

The new campus reflects a broader partnership between the Smith School and UMD and Baltimore Peninsula, one of the city's most transformative mixed-use waterfront developments and home to a diverse array of major employers, startups and innovation-driven companies, from architectural design firms such as Ayers Saint Gross to tech and biosciences firms like Longeviti.

"Welcoming the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business to Baltimore Peninsula marks an exciting moment for the continued growth of this neighborhood," said Chenire Carter, chief engagement strategist for the Baltimore Peninsula Partnership. "We're thrilled to bring new energy, new faces, and new opportunities into the community, and we look forward to the connections and collaborations that will emerge. This is exactly the kind of partnership that makes Baltimore Peninsula a hub for innovation, talent, and shared progress."

Conveniently located in a growing business hub, within walking distance of restaurants, entertainment, waterfront amenities, and major employers, including Under Armour and CFG Bank, the campus was designed with working students in mind. The Smith school community is now embedded in one of Baltimore's most dynamic business districts, strengthening connections between students and the industries shaping Baltimore's future.

"Baltimore Peninsula gives our Flex MBA students a dynamic environment that mirrors the dynamic nature of the business environment," said Rosellina Ferraro, associate dean for MBA programs at the Smith School. "This new space strengthens our ability to deliver a rigorous curriculum while deepening our connections with the companies and professionals who shape the region. It's an exciting step forward for our students, our faculty, and our presence in Baltimore."

Learn more about the Smith School's suite of specialty masters and MBA programs tailored for working professionals at rhsmith.umd.edu/programs#mba-programs.

About the Robert H. Smith School of Business

The Robert H. Smith School of Business is an internationally recognized leader in management education and research. One of 12 colleges and schools at the University of Maryland, College Park, the Smith School offers undergraduate, full-time and flex MBA, executive MBA, online MBA, business master's, PhD and executive education programs, as well as outreach services to the corporate community. The school offers its degree, custom and certification programs in learning locations in North America and Asia.

About Baltimore Peninsula

Baltimore Peninsula is a vibrant waterfront community that brings together housing, offices, retail, restaurants, public waterfront access and year-round events and programming. It is supported by the Baltimore Peninsula Partnership, the newly formed Business Improvement District dedicated to enhancing quality of life and economic vitality in the community. The neighborhood is home to Under Armour's global headquarters and local favorites such as Nick's Fish House, Rye Street Tavern, Sagamore Spirit Distillery and Daily Grind, as well as signature events including Wellness on the Waterfront, Tides & Vibes and Sunset Salsa by Salsa Now, along with outdoor activities for all ages including Club Volo, Elijah's Park and Port Covington Marina.

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SOURCE University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business