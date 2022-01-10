University of Memphis Basketball to Integrate PressBox Graphics for Fan Engagement

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI Technology has announced an agreement with the University of Memphis that will enable the school to leverage Stats Perform's PressBox Graphics for sports content and workflow efficiencies.

"Stats Perform has a long history with NBA and NCAA basketball and are thrilled to be expanding our value to basketball fans by partnering with Memphis to utilize our PressBox Graphics to tell unique stories leveraging our unparalleled sports data and insights," Wayne Ford, SVP of Americas Sales and Global Partnerships, said. "Memphis is a great program, with a storied history. We are excited to be partnering to help them maximize their social media output and presence."

PressBox Graphics includes design templates to create high-end graphics in seconds while updating in real-time. It can create content across all platforms from the web and social media platforms to TV and advertisements, while integration with social media allows for immediate distribution to social networks.

The University of Memphis will be using PressBox Graphics to produce social media content for the Men's Basketball team over the course of the 2021-2022 season. PressBox Graphics will also provide the university with data that will include box scores, schedules, team stats, and more. Memphis will be using PressBox Graphics to help with workflow efficiencies in getting more content out to fans, faster, while also opening more opportunity for sponsorships.

The University of Memphis's men's basketball team has a sizable social media following with over 74,000 Instagram followers and over 123,000 followers on Twitter. Memphis is currently ranked number 18 in the country, which brings a significant amount of national media attention to the team.

With two top 10 recruits in the 2021 class on the team there will be plenty of promotional opportunities for Memphis which PressBox Graphics will be able to help maximize across all social media.

"We are excited to partner with Stats Perform to deliver high quality and engaging content to our basketball fans," Memphis Director of Integrated Communications Michael Schroeder said. "We are excited to see how this helps our fans follow and consume Tiger Basketball this season."

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting, rights holders and sports governing bodies with integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com.

