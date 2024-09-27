University of Memphis School of Public Health Encourages Unity at Summit

15 Countries Represented at Collaborative Workshop on Public Health Diplomacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Memphis' School of Public Health closed its inaugural Public Health Diplomacy Summit on Friday, Sept. 27, with an expression of unity and collaboration, with speakers from countries including Australia, Germany, Grenada, Lebanon, Lithuania and South Africa sharing a theme of collective action for the common good.

"Health is a team sport," insisted Catherine Kane with the World Health Organization. "It requires practical skills to be developed."

Another theme emerging was the importance of mentorship for the next generation of public health practitioners.

"We have an obligation to provide maximum benefit for the largest number of people," said Dr. William Yotive, Model UN Coordinator for the World Federation of UN Nations Associations. "The time is right to push forward with this initiative."

The summit ended with panelists sharing recommendations for next steps.

School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Joshi spoke about the promise of teachers to provide students with training to create collective action.

A working definition of public health diplomacy as a field for the discipline was finalized and agreed upon at the close of the summit.

Dr. Laura Magaña, president and CEO of the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health, welcomed the unity. "In a world where global health challenges know no boundaries, public health diplomacy has emerged as a powerful tool to foster collaboration, build bridges, and promote equity," she said.

For Dean Joshi, it's a commitment he is willing to make. "No one is safe until everyone is safe," he said.

