University of Miami and Eight Sleep Collaborate on New Job Recruitment Program

MIAMI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Miami , one of the nation's top research universities, and Eight Sleep , the world's first sleep fitness company, announced today an agreement in principle for an employment placement program that will benefit alumni of the academic institution.

The organizations are well positioned for collaboration given the University's excellence in communication, engineering, and physiology and Eight Sleep's leadership as the first company to leverage cutting edge technology to actively improve human performance through optimal sleep.

"As a pioneer of the sleep fitness category, we are committed to innovation and creating products that deliver science-backed results," said Matteo Franceschetti, co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep, and a resident of Miami-Dade County. "To achieve our mission, we must invest in a diverse group of people whose skill and knowledge will help us to build the most forward-thinking products on the market. The collaboration Eight Sleep's commitment to investing in the best and brightest local talent from the University of Miami."

Christian Garcia, associate dean and executive director of the University of Miami Toppel Career Center, said he is excited to work with Eight Sleep to identify talented graduates for the company.

"This is a tremendous opportunity, and we are fortunate to add Eight Sleep to the number of valued employers in South Florida who actively look to hire our students," said Garcia. "The University of Miami is preparing students to be leaders in the business community through innovation, developing new technologies, and providing critical thinking to solve challenging issues."

"The City of Miami has long been recognized for its diverse talent pool and the strength of its academic institutions," said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. "As more tech companies, such as Eight Sleep, establish deep collaborations with our local universities, we'll continue to bring high-quality, high-paying jobs to the city, and further position Miami as an innovation hub."

Creating job opportunities for local talent

Eight Sleep intends to provide employment opportunities and internships to University of Miami students and graduates. Eight Sleep has committed to hiring five graduates per semester.

Immediate openings are available in the fields of Machine Learning, Mobile Development, Embedded Systems Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Accounting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Data and Analytics, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, and Digital Acquisition.

An innovative company

Eight Sleep launched in 2015 and has pioneered sleep performance within the health and wellness industry. Its signature product, the Pod, was built using data and knowledge accumulated over the years as an industry leader.

About University of Miami

The University of Miami is a private research university and academic health system with a distinct geographic capacity to connect institutions, individuals, and ideas across the hemisphere and around the world. The University's vibrant and diverse academic community comprises 11 schools and colleges serving more than 17,000 undergraduate and graduate students in more than 180 majors and programs. Located within one of the most dynamic and multicultural cities in the world, the University is building new bridges across geographic, cultural, and intellectual borders, bringing a passion for scholarly excellence, a spirit of innovation, a respect for including and elevating diverse voices, and a commitment to tackling the challenges facing our world.

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the world's first sleep fitness company with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Eight Sleep leverages thermoregulation, data, and technology to design products to restore individuals to their peak energy levels every morning. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies of 2018" and recognized two years in a row by TIME's Best Inventions of the Year. Eight Sleep has raised over $70M in funding from leading investors including, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, Craft Ventures, and 8VC. To learn more, visit eightsleep.com .

