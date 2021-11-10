University of Miami Football Players Tyler Van Dyke, Leonard Taylor, Zion Nelson, and Will Mallory Collaborate on NFT Drop Prior to Rivalry Game, Capitalizing on NIL

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Miami starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (Fr.), five-star, defensive tackle Leonard Taylor (Fr.), and NFL draft prospects, offensive tackle Zion Nelson (So.) and tight-end Will Mallory (Jr.), become the first NCAA college football teammates to collaborate in a joint NFT drop. The athletes' Epic and Legendary (1/1) trading cards—produced in partnership with Draftly, Inc.—will be available for purchase in advance of Miami's rivalry game against Florida State University, beginning on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Any fan or collector can acquire the athletes' NFTs via Draftly's website.

In response to the Ethereum network's high gas fees, the athletes' Epic and Legendary NFTs will be minted on the Polygon blockchain and available for purchase in Ether on Polygon. Fans and collectors can either purchase the NFTs using Ether held in their Polygon wallets or by utilizing OpenSea's Polygon Bridge to transfer ETH to the Polygon network.

Each athlete will sell twenty, Epic NFTs for an initial price of 0.03 ETH and one, Legendary (1/1) NFT sold via a seven-day auction with a floor price of 0.1 ETH. All holders of the athletes' NFTs will also gain access to Draftly's private college sports community, as well as curated college sports events and experiences.

Commenting on the drop Draftly Founder and CEO Nick DeNuzzo said, "We are thrilled to support Tyler, Leonard, Zion, and Will in their collaboration on this NFT drop, as the University of Miami and its athletes continue to be leaders in the NFT space. NFTs present a revolutionary opportunity for college athletes to monetize their NIL, build their brands, and create next-level opportunities for fan engagement."

ABOUT THE ATHLETES.

Since taking over the starting position, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has three won consecutive ACC Rookie of the Week awards for leading the 'Canes to victory over ACC opponents. As the top-ranked recruit in Miami's 2021 class, Leonard Taylor has seen his role on the defense increase, recording nine tackles on the season. The tenth ranked tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft according to Pro Football Focus, Zion Nelson has started all eight games for the 'Canes at left tackle this season and NFL Draft prospect Will Mallory has continued to build on his breakout season last year as the 'Canes starting tight end.

ABOUT DRAFTLY, INC.

Founded in 2020 by a team of former athletes and experienced start-up professionals, Draftly provides customized NFT solutions for athletes and universities to drive next-level engagement with fans and to build digital sports communities in an increasingly tech-focused world.

Media Contacts:

Draftly, Inc.

[email protected]

Athletes

[email protected]

Alex Bogdon

[email protected]

407-463-1921

SOURCE Draftly, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.draft.ly

