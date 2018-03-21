University of Miami Health System Announces New Bariatric Office to Serve Palm Beach Community

Dr. Kutlu has completed two fellowships following his residency in general surgery, one in the field of hepatopancreatobiliary surgery and the other in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery. He received his medical degree from the University of Ankara, in Ankara Turkey in 1998. He initially completed a residency in general surgery at the Gulhane Medical Academy in 2004. After practicing as a gastrointestinal surgeon in his home country, he relocated to the United States in 2010 and completed a general surgery residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN and then at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in 2015. He later finished an Americas Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association (AHPBA) accredited Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina. Following this he completed a fellowship in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery at the Miller School of Medicine.

Dr. Kutlu has published extensively on gastrointestinal surgery, hepatopancreatobiliary surgery, and laparoscopic surgery. He is a frequent presenter in international meetings and serves on the editorial board of peer-reviewed surgical journals.

"Due to the high demand and number of requests we see for weight loss surgery options on a weekly basis, we're excited to expand our service line of bariatric options to the Palm Beach community," said Dr. Nestor F. de la Cruz-Munoz, medical director for bariatric surgery at UHealth Tower, (formerly the University of Miami Hospital).

Designated a Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence, University of Miami UHealth Tower has performed more than 6,000 surgeries with a specialized and highly-trained team of bariatric surgeons, nurses, medical consultants, nutritionists, psychologists and exercise physiologists, all whom work cohesively to provide the best possible outcomes for every patient.

UHealth Tower is recipient of the Healthgrades® Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award for seven years in a row (2012-2018). UHealth Tower is the only hospital in Miami-Dade County to receive this top honor.

Patients can schedule an appointment by calling (305) 689-1910.

To learn more about Bariatric Surgery, please visit: http://uhealthbariatrics.com.

