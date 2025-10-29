University of Miami Health System's Bascom Palmer Eye InstituteOpening in Abu Dhabi

America's Top-Ranked Eye Hospital for 24 years Expands Internationally with Landmark Abu Dhabi Facility

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System and the No. 1-ranked eye hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report for 24 years, is making history with its first international expansion. The prestigious institution will open a state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in November 2025, marking a significant milestone in global eye care.

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Opening in Abu Dhabi

Under the supervision of the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH), the project is made possible through a strategic collaboration between Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and August Medical, part of SOZA Group, bringing the institute's renowned expertise in ophthalmic care, pioneering research and medical education to the Middle East region.

A Crown Jewel Goes Global

"This is truly a remarkable milestone for the University of Miami Health System to deliver one of its crown jewels to another nation," said Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., chief executive officer for UHealth and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Miami. "This venture is much more than opening another health care facility. We are transplanting Bascom Palmer's excellence across continents, expanding UHealth's reach to serve more patients and train more physicians worldwide. We are grateful to SOZA and August Medical for their collaboration in bringing this idea to completion."

Her Excellency Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), commented, "We are proud to ink this promising collaboration with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, a milestone that signifies the next step in Abu Dhabi's journey to becoming a premier destination for world-leading health care. By hosting global institutions of this caliber, we continue to raise the bar for excellence in specialized care, ensuring our community has access to quality care and medical expertise close to home. Abu Dhabi's advanced infrastructure, progressive regulations and focus on innovation allow us to create an integrated ecosystem that encourages collaboration, drives innovations and sets new standards for care delivery worldwide."

Mr. Suhail Jaffar Al Zarouni, founder and CEO of both August Medical, USA, and SOZA group, UAE, and chairman of the board of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute – Abu Dhabi, stated, "We intend Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi to be one of the finest medical institutions devoted to ophthalmology, not only in the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council but also in the larger Middle East and North Africa region. Given the breadth and depth of our understanding of the geographic and socio-cultural landscape, coupled with the University of Miami Health System's dedication to clinical care, residency and fellowship programs and to vision research, it is my firm belief that we will be of great benefit to our patients, to future generations of doctors and to our communities."

Eduardo C. Alfonso, M.D., director of Bascom Palmer and professor and chair of ophthalmology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, described the opening as "a dream come true. We envisioned and have now built a world-class center that embodies the highest quality of care and research for an entirely new population. It is deeply gratifying and further cements Bascom Palmer's place at the top of global ophthalmic care."

State-of-the-Art Design and World Class Leadership

Describing the vision for the new eye institute, Zain Kenderian, M.D., M.B.A., chief executive officer, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute – Abu Dhabi, highlighted how the upcoming Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Mohammed Bin Zayed City reflects both architectural innovation and a commitment to clinical excellence. The 70,000-square-foot ambulatory care center, designed by Gresham Smith, features a distinctive, gemstone-inspired façade of faceted silver glass, symbolizing the eye's precious qualities while creating a landmark that "shines all day long."

The building's wings are configured as a protective setting for the gem, shielding it from the desert environment. Drawing on his global experience in clinical transformation, international expansion and strategic partnerships, Dr. Kenderian has guided the project with the same forward-looking leadership that has defined his work across the U.S., Middle East, Europe and Asia—ensuring that the institute's design is not only visually striking but also purpose-built to advance patient care and education in the region.

This vision extends beyond architecture into the very heart of the institute: its people. Most importantly, world-renowned Bascom Palmer doctors will ensure that patients receive unparalleled expertise and access to advanced services and technologies not available elsewhere, making it the first of its kind in the region. Among them, David T. Tse, M.D., the Nasser Ibrahim Al-Rashid Chair in Ophthalmology at Bascom Palmer, serves as the chief medical officer at Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi. A world leader in oculoplastic and orbital surgery and ocular oncology, he pioneered intra-arterial chemotherapy for lacrimal gland malignancies, founded the Orbital Vision Research Center and continues to lead groundbreaking research in orbital diseases, ocular oncology and whole-eye transplantation.

Comprehensive Eye Care Services

Nicola G. Ghazi, M.D., a highly experienced vitreoretinal surgeon and former clinical professor of ophthalmology, serves as the medical director. He said, "Physicians and staff will offer the full spectrum of ophthalmic services for major eye diseases, including eyelid and orbital pathologies, retinal diseases, adult and pediatric glaucoma, ocular complications of diabetes, pediatric ophthalmology conditions, neuro-ophthalmic disorders, ocular cancers and inflammatory eye diseases such as uveitis."

He further added that the institute will also offer a comprehensive anterior segment service, featuring advanced corneal and cataract surgery techniques, refractive procedures and a state-of-the-art ocular surface disease program.

The facility has 31 exam rooms, including an ocular surface disease laboratory. It will feature a dedicated refractive suite, a laser suite, 14 diagnostic lanes equipped with advanced imaging and electrophysiology units for high-resolution internal eye structure analysis, and a surgical wing that includes three state-of-the-art operating rooms. VIP facilities and global patient services also support the institute.

In addition, the facility will include an optical department and pharmacy, as well as an ENT service and a sleep center, expanding the scope of care beyond ophthalmology. To reinforce its academic and training mission, an educational auditorium will host ophthalmic training and educational programs. Patient amenities will include a café and prayer rooms for comfort and accessibility.

The partnership promises to bring unparalleled expertise and a shared vision to establish Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for world-class ophthalmic care, research and education.

About Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, the Department of Ophthalmology for the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System, stands as America's premier eye care destination. Named the nation's best eye hospital for more than two decades by U.S. News & World Report, the Institute has earned its international reputation through unparalleled patient care, groundbreaking research and exceptional ophthalmic education. With multiple locations across Florida, Bascom Palmer treats more than 300,000 patients annually for virtually every ophthalmic condition, while performing more than 21,000 surgeries each year. Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi opens in November 2025. For more information, visit www.bascompalmer.org

SOURCE Bascom Palmer Eye Institute