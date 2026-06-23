University of Michigan Credit Union CEO Tiffany Ford Honored as a Woman of Achievement for Leadership, Community Impact and Service

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiffany Ford, CEO of University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU), was recognized as a Woman of Achievement at the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., AAYI Alumni Chapter's 12th Annual Tribute to Women on June 6, 2026. Ford's inspiring, servant-focused leadership style motivates people to be their best while never losing focus on the organization's core purpose of working together for shared success.

Tiffany Ford, CEO of UMCU

These are some of the qualities the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., AAYI Alumni Chapter acknowledged as they celebrated Ford. The celebration recognized women who enrich their communities through exceptional leadership, service and action.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Tiffany Ford since she became CEO of UMCU, and her leadership has always inspired me. She leads with vision, humility, and a deep commitment to people and community. Tiffany exemplifies the qualities we celebrate through Women of Achievement, making her selection as a 2026 honoree both an honor and an easy choice," said Michael M. White, Chairman, 12th Annual Women of Achievement.

Since becoming CEO in 2011, Ford has led UMCU through significant growth and transformation. During her tenure, UMCU has expanded to serve nearly 123,000 members, grown to more than $1.4 billion in assets, and increased its presence across Southeast Michigan.

But it's her constant focus on service and community along with individual empowerment that truly stands out. Beyond financial growth, Ford has championed a community-first approach that has expanded UMCU's partnerships with schools, nonprofits, universities, and professional sports organizations. Through financial education programs, youth initiatives, and community engagement efforts, UMCU continues to create opportunities that empower people of all ages to build stronger financial futures and thrive in their communities.

"Our purpose is to make a positive impact on this world. Because others saw more in me than I could see in myself, I stand before you today as a Woman of Achievement," said Ford in her acceptance remarks. "So my ultimate responsibility is to give back. The greatest thing I can do is encourage every one of us to live out our purpose. When people were lifting us up, we were holding on, and now it's our turn to do the same and pull others up."

Ford also serves as a board member of Michigan Medicine, Credit Union Executive Society, Ann Arbor SPARK, Empowerment Plan, and Culture Source. She is an active volunteer in her local community and serves on the board of Word in Action Christian Center International.

About UMCU

Established in 1954, the University of Michigan Credit Union serves nearly 123,000 members. With $1.4 billion in assets and approximately 20 Southeast Michigan locations, UMCU provides comprehensive financial services including mortgages, auto loans, and financial education. A valued employer and community partner, UMCU has earned repeated recognition including Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press, Best Credit Unions to Work For by American Banker, National Best and Brightest Company to Work For, and America's Best Credit Unions in Each State by Forbes. For more information, visit UMCU.org.

SOURCE University of Michigan Credit Union