University of Michigan Credit Union Demonstrates its Purpose-filled Culture with Expanded Time-Off Benefits to Support Team Members' Major Life Moments

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU) is increasing its commitment to employee well-being with a powerful package of new and enhanced fully-paid time-off benefits for team members experiencing life's most meaningful moments or unexpected challenges.

"Caring for our team is at the center of our organization's purpose. We want to be sure that our team knows that we value and support each of them. Life doesn't pause when someone welcomes a child, faces a personal crisis or experiences a loss. It's our responsibility, and our honor, to take care of our team. Our new time-off policies provide meaningful support when life matters most, giving team members peace of mind during significant moments," said Tiffany Ford, Chief Executive Officer.

The new policies include:

Parental leave : 12 fully paid weeks for parents upon the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child.

: 12 fully paid weeks for parents upon the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child. Personal crisis leave : Four fully paid weeks for team members who are experiencing a significant, unexpected life event.

: Four fully paid weeks for team members who are experiencing a significant, unexpected life event. Sabbatical: Fully paid time away for long-term team members needing time to rest and recharge.

Fully paid time away for long-term team members needing time to rest and recharge. Caregiver leave : Four weeks of fully paid time away to care for an immediate family member experiencing a serious, life-altering health condition or end-of-life situation.

: Four weeks of fully paid time away to care for an immediate family member experiencing a serious, life-altering health condition or end-of-life situation. Bereavement: Up to 20 fully paid days off for team members who have experienced the death of an immediate family member.

"We challenged ourselves to think differently about what would truly support our team members, and what it would look like. The result is a powerful, innovative benefits package that gives our team the security they need during critical life events," said Erica Botka, MBA, SHRM-SCP, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Previously, team members who needed extended personal leave could arrange time away but had to rely on their PTO bank and, in some cases, take unpaid time if their needs exceeded available hours.

"Now, team members can take the time they need to heal, grieve, care for loved ones, or welcome a new child without the added stress of financial uncertainty," said Ford. "We deeply trust, value, and support our team members. These policies reflect our purpose in action."

Those interested in working at UMCU can learn more on the UMCU Careers page.

About UMCU

Established in 1954, the University of Michigan Credit Union serves nearly 123,000 members. With $1.4 billion in assets and approximately 20 Southeast Michigan locations, UMCU provides comprehensive financial services including mortgages, auto loans, and financial education. A valued employer and community partner, UMCU has earned repeated recognition including Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press, Best Credit Unions to Work For by American Banker, National Best and Brightest Company to Work For, and America's Best Credit Unions in Each State by Forbes. For more information, visit UMCU.org.

SOURCE University of Michigan Credit Union