University of Michigan Credit Union Opens New Plymouth Road Branch

Designed for Community Connection, Financial Education, and Sustainable Innovation

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU) has officially opened its newest branch at 2935 Plymouth Road, designed to serve its growing membership while creating new opportunities for community engagement, financial education, and enhanced member experiences.

The spacious new branch features a modern layout with bright, comfortable, and functional design elements, along with enhanced technology integrated throughout the site. In addition to traditional banking services, the branch will offer financial education programming, small business pop-ups and community events, and mortgage services.

"At UMCU, we believe our branches should be spaces that bring people together, create connection, and reflect the evolving needs of the communities we serve," said Tiffany Ford, Chief Executive Officer. "We intentionally designed this branch to support financial wellness, meaningful community connection, and impactful member experiences while continuing to invest in the future of our local community."

The branch was also thoughtfully developed with sustainability and neighborhood considerations in mind.

"We heard directly from residents about the importance of environmental impact and neighborhood quality of life," said DeAnne Ramos, Chief Financial Officer. "This location features fully electric mechanical and HVAC systems, roof-mounted solar panels, and three electric vehicle charging stations."

A May 13 grand opening celebration welcomed members, community leaders, and special guests to celebrate UMCU's continued investment in the community. Students from Southfield Christian School, Thurston Elementary, Perry Early Learning Center, Estabrook Elementary, and Ypsilanti Middle School participated in hands-on financial education activities focused on saving, spending, and building smart money habits.

The event also featured interactive activities, giveaways, and a visit with the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship Trophy. In addition, the following notable athletes made special appearances:

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Derrick Moore, Detroit Lions

Trey McKenney, Michigan Men's Basketball

L. J. Cason, Michigan Men's Basketball

Attendees also participated in the "All-Star Broadcast," hosted by Sam Webb alongside former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards, featuring live athlete interviews and fan interaction in a sports radio-style format.

"Creating moments that delight is deeply rooted in our brand, and partnerships with athletes like these bring a unique energy that creates lasting memories for our members, community, and team," said Donna Doleman Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer. "Providing experiences that bring joy and connection to the community is one of the ways we fulfill our purpose. We're proud to support both financial wellbeing and meaningful community connection."

UMCU's new Plymouth Road branch also brings additional jobs to the area. Interested candidates can learn more on the UMCU Careers page.

For more information about becoming a member, visit UMCU.org.

About UMCU

Established in 1954, the University of Michigan Credit Union serves nearly 123,000 members. With $1.4 billion in assets and approximately 20 Southeast Michigan locations, UMCU provides comprehensive financial services including mortgages, auto loans, and financial education. A valued employer and community partner, UMCU has earned repeated recognition including Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press, Best Credit Unions to Work For by American Banker, National Best and Brightest Company to Work For, and America's Best Credit Unions in Each State by Forbes. For more information, visit UMCU.org.

SOURCE University of Michigan Credit Union