University of Michigan Credit Union Honors 70 Years of Service with $70,000 in Donations and a Vibrant Success Celebration

Donations to 10 local charities highlight a historic 2024.

Credit Union kicks off 2025 with an electric celebration of its community-focused legacy.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU) capped off its 70th year of service in 2024 by donating $70,000 to 10 local charities. The contributions, part of a community give-back campaign, highlighted a historic year of growth and impact.

To celebrate the successful year and milestone, UMCU hosted a Success Celebration at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, bringing together employees, members, and partners for a powerful reflection on its legacy of service and a vision for the future.

"UMCU's 70th year was one of growth, service, and impact. We wanted to mark this milestone with meaningful actions that reflect the communities we're so proud to serve," said Tiffany Ford, CEO of UMCU. "The $70,000 in donations are just one way we lived out our mission in 2024, and the celebration event reminded us of all the incredible things we've accomplished together—and all the potential ahead."

A Year of Giving Back

As part of its 70th-anniversary celebrations, UMCU identified 10 charitable organizations that exemplify community support and impact. Each received $7,000 in 2024 to enhance their efforts across Southeast Michigan. Here are the organizations and some of the projects supported by the donations:

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, Ann Arbor

Eastern Michigan University Foundation, Ypsilanti

Foundation, Alternatives for Girls, Detroit

JG16/Give Merit FATE Program, Detroit

University of Michigan Museum of Art, Ann Arbor – Funding will support the Ypsilanti Community Schools Art Celebration in May 2025 .

Museum of Art, – Funding will support the Community Schools Art Celebration in . Whaley Children's Center, Flint – Donations will help renovate the game room, a safe and welcoming space for mentoring, sibling visits, and downtime for the children served by Whaley.

SafeHouse Center, Ann Arbor – Funds will sustain the 24-hour hotline, providing critical resources to survivors of domestic violence and assault.

– Funds will sustain the 24-hour hotline, providing critical resources to survivors of domestic violence and assault. T Wall Foundation, Ann Arbor – Support for winter and holiday needs for local families.

– Support for winter and holiday needs for local families. SOS Community Services, Ypsilanti – Contributions will provide essential family supplies through the organization's resource center.

– Contributions will provide essential family supplies through the organization's resource center. Dearborn Goodfellows, Dearborn – Donations helped support families during the holiday season.

Kicking Off 2025 in Style

UMCU kicked off the new year with a high-energy Success Celebration that honored the achievements of 2024 and the Credit Union's 70-year legacy of member amazement and community engagement. Held at the historic Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, the event featured keynote speaker John Beilein, award-winning former head coach of U-M Basketball and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who inspired attendees with reflections on leadership and teamwork.

"The Success Celebration was the perfect way to start 2025. It gave us a moment to look back at the intentional and impactful work we did in 2024 while energizing us for the opportunities that lie ahead," added Ford.

From its community partnerships to its focus on member and team success, UMCU's 70th-anniversary celebrations exemplified its mission to amaze, inspire, and create shared success.

About UMCU

UMCU is the only credit union headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. UMCU has more than 118,000 members, $1.3 billion in assets, and employs over 220 team members. UMCU has 20 locations located in three Metro Detroit counties, serving the financial needs of members throughout the state.

UMCU is recognized as a valued employer and community partner, named a Top Workplace by Detroit Free Press, a National Best and Brightest Company To Work For, and one of America's Best Credit Unions in Each State by Forbes. For more information, visit UMCU.org or follow UMCU on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE University of Michigan Credit Union