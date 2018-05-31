University of Michigan Hosts 14th Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC), Francis Collins Kicks Off With Updates on All of Us and Eric Topol Wraps Up With the Future of Individualized Medicine

LOS ALTOS, Calif. and ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PMWC International, the pre-eminent precision medicine conference that since 2009 has attracted recognized leaders, top global researchers and innovators across healthcare and biotechnology sectors, today announced that University of Michigan will co-host the Precision Medicine World Conference on June 6-7, 2018. Over 550 healthcare leaders, representing a variety of companies, technologies, researchers and medical centers are attending.

PMWC International

"The University of Michigan Precision Medicine (U-M) is one of few institutions with a seamless collaborative culture that reaches across traditional department lines to tackle complex health problems. Current areas of expertise include precision oncology, drug development and targeted therapies, as well as approaches to big data and collection of more than 50,000 patient samples through the Michigan Genomics Initiative. These activities make the University of Michigan a unique partner for PMWC to hold its next conference on our campus," said Vicki Ellingrod, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Education and John Gideon Searle Professor of Translational Pharmacy at University of Michigan College of Pharmacy and the first female PMWC program chair.

"PMWC's expertise in showcasing practical content and bringing together recognized and established leaders across the field helps close the knowledge gap between different sectors and catalyzes cross-functional dialog and collaboration, which can benefit all conference attendees," said Tal Behar, co-founder and president of PMWC International.

The conference's focus includes data insight generation through the application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning across different areas of disease treatment, diagnostics and therapeutics; building trust and data protection solutions to ensure data security, privacy and ownership; and building communities such as the All of Us Research Program with the goal to achieve better outcomes for all populations. A total of 100 speakers from across the healthcare and biotechnology sectors will be covering topics that include:

The Economics and Socio-political Aspects of Precision Medicine

Precision Medicine Cancer Therapy

Data-Driven Healthcare

Better Health Outcomes via Knowledge Networks, AI, and Technical Innovation

Genomic Data and Precision Medicine

Challenges and Barriers at the Community Setting

Pharmacogenomics Today and Tomorrow

Emerging Precision Medicine Clinical Applications

Transforming Healthcare with AI requires Technology and Trust

Several different company showcases including:

AI and Data Sciences

Microbial Profiling

Genomic Profiling

Emerging Therapeutics

Clinical Dx

Immunotherapy

Wellness and Aging

Clinical and Research Tools

Health Monitoring

About PMWC International

Since 2009, PMWC (pmwcintl.com/) has been recognized as a vital cornerstone for all constituents of the healthcare and biotechnology community, and provides an exceptional forum for the exchange of information about the latest advances in technology (e.g., DNA sequencing technology), in clinical implementation (e.g., cancer and beyond), research, and in all aspects related to the regulatory and reimbursement sectors.

Contact:

Tal Behar

Team@pmwcintl.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-michigan-hosts-14th-precision-medicine-world-conference-pmwc-francis-collins-kicks-off-with-updates-on-all-of-us-and-eric-topol-wraps-up-with-the-future-of-individualized-medicine-300657060.html

SOURCE PMWC International

Related Links

http://pmwcintl.com

