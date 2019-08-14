University of Michigan to Host Fall Private Equity Conference and Women's Forum for Alternative Investment Professionals

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Michigan announced its 14th annual Michigan Private Equity Conference and the 5th annual Women Who Fund Forum to be held on October 24 and 25, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Hosted by the Center for Venture Capital and Private Equity Finance at the Ross School of Business, these conferences together attract more than 300 private equity and institutional finance professionals annually from across the United States.

The 5th annual Women Who Fund Forum will be held on Thursday, October 24 at the U-M Golf Course Clubhouse. This half-day forum will focus on the healthcare industry investment landscape as it relates to venture capital and private equity.

Mary Tolan, founder and managing partner of Chicago Pacific Founders, is set to open this year's Forum. Tolan was the founder of Accretive Health, where she served as CEO from November 2003 to April 2013, building the company from an idea to a billion-dollar enterprise. She led the IPO of Accretive Health in 2010, earning it a $1.2 billion market capitalization.

On the evening of Thursday, October 24, the University of Michigan Private Equity Conference kicks off with a dinner reception featuring remarks from Jim Davidson, co-founder and managing director of Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing. Davidson has been an active advisor to and investor in technology companies for more than 30 years.

On Friday, October 25, the half-day Private Equity Conference will host several notable speakers and panel discussions that focus on the growth of private equity in the healthcare sector, alternative strategies private equity firms are employing to get in on deals and tools for de-risking deals. In addition to Tolan, who will join a panel at the conference, panelists include:

David Berman , Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Lorient Capital

, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Scott Cowan , Partner, DLA Piper

, Partner, DLA Piper Daniel Lee , Partner, Comvest Partners

, Partner, Comvest Partners Troy Phillips , Partner, Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Company

, Partner, Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Company Gary Blitz , Senior Managing Director and Co-Practice Leader, Aon Transaction Solutions

"These two great industry niche events foster valuable connections among our alumni and professional members of the private equity and investment community that attend primarily from Chicago, New York and the greater Midwest," said David Brophy, professor of finance and director of the Center for Venture Capital and Private Equity Finance. "From Michigan to the larger Midwest region and across the United States, the connections made at these events lead to deals that make a positive impact on the economy."

Online registration is currently open through Wednesday, October 23. For event details, visit the Private Equity Conference and Women Who Fund Forum websites. For sponsorship information, please contact Mary Nickson at mnickson@umich.edu or 734-615-4424.

