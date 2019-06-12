University of Minnesota Health and Fairview Health Services Recognized with the Most 'Top Doctors' in the Metro

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Minnesota Health (M Health) and Fairview Health are proud to announce 373 physicians representing 45 specialties across the joint clinical enterprise have made the 2019 Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's list of Top Doctors-the most physicians in the Twin Cities.

Top Doctors are nominated by their peers, who are asked whom they would choose if they or a loved one were seeking medical care. The candidates who made the final list were grouped into 45 specialties and evaluated on indicators of peer recognition, professional achievement, research and disciplinary history.

"To be recognized by our peers underscores the importance of our mission to serve the communities across our state," said Jakub Tolar, M.D., Ph.D., Dean of the Medical School and Vice President for Clinical Affairs at the University of Minnesota. "We are proud of all our Top Doctors and their dedication to providing excellent patient care, pursuing innovative treatments through research, and educating the next generation of healthcare leaders."

The doctors who acquired the highest total points from the surveys, research, and the expert physician review panel were named Top Docs.

"I'm incredibly proud of each of these talented physicians on this well-deserved recognition," said Mark Welton, MD, Fairview's Chief Medical Officer. "They have earned the confidence and high regard of their peers and continue to provide the best care possible for our patients. Congratulations to all of our Top Docs."

Fairview, University of Minnesota Physicians (M Physicians) and Fairview Physician Associates comprise the newly expanded partnership between M Health and Fairview. M Physicians has the highest percentage of "Top Docs" on the list.

"This is a tremendous honor for each of the physicians selected by their peers as Top Doctors," says Badrinath Konety, MD, MBA, CEO, University of Minnesota Physicians and Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs for the University of Minnesota Medical School. "We are proud of this recognition as a reflection of our commitment to provide the best possible care and continue to be a healthcare leader across the region."

About Fairview Health Services

Fairview Health Services ( fairview.org ) is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit health system driven to heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives. Founded in 1906, Fairview provides exceptional care to patients and communities as one of the most comprehensive and geographically accessible systems in Minnesota. Through a close relationship with the University of Minnesota, Fairview offers access to breakthrough medical research and specialty expertise as part of a continuum of care that reaches all ages and health needs.

About University of Minnesota Health

University of Minnesota Health represents a collaboration between University of Minnesota Physicians and University of Minnesota Medical Center. Working together, we provide exceptional care in a wide range of specialties at our hospitals, clinics and in community-based facilities throughout the region. Visit: www.mhealth.org.

About the University of Minnesota Medical School

The University of Minnesota Medical School is at the forefront of learning and discovery, transforming medical care and educating the next generation of physicians. Our graduates and faculty produce high-impact biomedical research and advance the practice of medicine. Learn how the University of Minnesota is innovating all aspects of medicine by visiting www.med.umn.edu .

Contact: Krystle Barbour, kbarbour@umn.edu, 612-626-2767

