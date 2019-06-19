University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital Named One of the Nation's Best Hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best children's hospitals in the nation.

This is the 12th consecutive year University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital has earned a spot among the states' and the country's best hospitals.

University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital has the most specialties ranked of any pediatric hospital in the Twin Cities, with five medical specialties, four of which are top-ranked in Minnesota. Those five specialties are Pediatric Cancer, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, Nephrology and Pulmonology.

"Our consistent recognition as one of the nation's best hospitals is a reflection of the entire team at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital," said Dan Landers, MD, FACOG, Service Line Chief for Women's and Children with University of Minnesota Health and Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health at the University of Minnesota Medical School. "We are grateful to make a difference in the lives of patients and their families in the metro, the state, and on a national and global scale."

University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital is the primary partner of the University of Minnesota Medical School, which allows for greater access to clinical trials and leading-edge advances in treatment and care.

"Our providers and staff truly exemplify our missions of clinical care, research and education through their work to improve the lives of our patients," said Jakub Tolar, M.D., Ph.D., Dean of the Medical School and Vice President for Clinical Affairs at the University of Minnesota. "It is an honor to have our leadership in this field recognized in this way, as pediatrics is a critically important part of our legacy and our service to the community."

"We are committed to bettering the health and lives of our patients every day and this recognition highlights the commitment of everyone at the hospital who makes that happen," said Sameer Gupta, MD, Chief Medical Officer, University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital and Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics at the University of Minnesota Medical School. "As a pediatric academic health center, we are proud of the differences we are able to make in the lives of our patients, through research, education, and care."

The Best Children's Hospitals rankings was introduced in 2007 by U.S. News to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. The rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 specialties, ranging from cancer to urology.

The rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists and considers clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery and compliance with "best practices."

"Our hospital is a healing place with a focus on compassionate care, comprehensive medicine and breakthrough innovation," said Joseph Neglia, MD, MPH, who is the Physician-In-Chief of University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital and Head of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Minnesota Medical School. "We would not have achieved this distinction without the diligence of our care providers and staff and the trust our families and community have placed in us."

About University of Minnesota Health

University of Minnesota Health represents a collaboration between University of Minnesota Physicians and University of Minnesota Medical Center. Working together, we provide exceptional care in a wide range of specialties at our hospitals, clinics and in community-based facilities throughout the region. Visit: www.mhealth.org.

Contact: Krystle Barbour

Media Relations Manager, University of Minnesota Medical School

kbarbour@umn.edu

612-626-2767

SOURCE University of Minnesota Medical School

