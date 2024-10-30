University of Minnesota's ReUse Program Partners with K-BID.com to Bring Unique Treasures to Auction!

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K-BID.com, Minnesota's premier online auction platform, is thrilled to welcome a new affiliate: the University of Minnesota's ReUse Program! This exciting partnership means even more unique items, and incredible finds are now available to K-BID's ever-growing community of bidders.

ReUse

The ReUse Program at the University of Minnesota has been a local favorite for anyone seeking office furniture, lab equipment, and everything in between—all in the name of sustainability. Now, with K-BID.com, those same hidden treasures can reach a much larger audience, making it easier than ever for bidders to uncover one-of-a-kind pieces at unbeatable prices.

A Treasure Trove for K-BID Users

For K-BID users, this partnership brings a wealth of benefits. You'll gain access to the ReUse Program's extensive inventory of surplus goods from the University of Minnesota—which means high-quality, gently-used items ready for a second life. Whether you're a collector, small business owner, DIY enthusiast, or just looking for a great deal, you'll be amazed by what's now just a click away.

With categories ranging from office desks to scientific equipment, the ReUse Program's auctions on K-BID are perfect for the sustainability-minded bidder. Every item you bid on helps divert waste from landfills, giving you an opportunity to find value while doing good for the planet. It's an easy way to get involved in the circular economy—plus, who doesn't love a great deal?

Sustainable Finds, Extraordinary Deals

K-BID.com is all about bringing buyers and sellers together through accessible online auctions, and this partnership makes it even easier for our community to discover remarkable finds while championing sustainability. With the ReUse Program on board, K-BID's auctions will continue to expand, delivering everything from gently-used university furniture to lab supplies that can still be put to good use. Imagine the possibilities as these hidden gems are given a second chance in your home or business!

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome the University of Minnesota's ReUse Program as an affiliate," said Tyler Jaeger, Affiliate Network Manager at K-BID. "This collaboration is a win-win for our bidders and for sustainability. We're proud to help extend the life of these items by connecting them with the people who see their value."

Join the Fun!

The ReUse Program itself is still up and running, continuing its mission to support sustainability by offering surplus items locally. Partnering with K-BID helps the program reach even more buyers in the community, expanding its positive impact while making these treasures even more accessible.

Get ready to place your bids, save big, and make a difference at www.k-bid.com.

For more information, contact:

Tyler Jaeger

Affiliate Network Manager

K-BID.com

763.367.6796

[email protected]

SOURCE K-BID Online Auctions