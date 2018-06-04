University of Mount Union Introducing Second Degree Accelerated BSN Program

"This accelerated option takes an already successful BSN Program and makes it available to a new population of students," said Dr. Jeffrey Breese, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the university at Mount Union. "Instructed by the same high caliber faculty, and based on the well-established academic offerings, the accelerated BSN will serve students who recognize the long-standing quality of a Mount Union education coupled with their unique transitional circumstances and evolving professional goals."

This accelerated option will assist in resolving the nursing shortage that is expected to happen over the next few years, and builds on the success of Mount Union's current BSN program. In fact, BSN graduates of Mount Union's Class of 2017 achieved a rare 100 percent passage rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

The accelerated BSN degree at Mount Union allows students to work with state-of-the-art equipment in its new health and medical sciences facility, yet remains one of the most affordable programs of its kind in Stark County, Ohio.

Applications for the program will be accepted soon and enrollment for the program will begin in May 2019.

For more information on Mount Union's accelerated BSN degree, visit mountunion.edu/accelerated-bsn or contact nursing@mountunion.edu.

