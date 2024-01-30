University of Nebraska, Lincoln Takes Top Honors at 22nd Annual Deloitte FanTAXtic National Case Study Competition

Sixteen student teams participate in national tax business simulation competition

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of students from University of Nebraska, Lincoln, claimed victory at the Deloitte FanTAXtic national case study competition by presenting the best analysis on a complex, issues-driven business tax case. This year's case challenged teams to provide advice on how to structure a new business entity and help determine whether they should operate the venture as an S corporation or a C corporation. Teams were also asked to share advice on tax issues like how to calculate depreciation, when to recognize income, and how to calculate a specific business income deduction. The national finals were held Jan. 19-21 at Deloitte University, Deloitte's landmark campus for learning and leadership development in Westlake, Texas.

"I am impressed by the technical prowess, critical thinking skills, and collaboration displayed by the students in this year's FanTAXtic competition — they exhibited many characteristics necessary to build impressive careers in tax," said Carin Giuliante, chair and CEO, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Their performances also highlight the importance of investing in people, nurturing their talent, and providing them with opportunities to grow and excel. After all, the success of any organization lies in its people, their skills and their passion. Well done and thank you to all the participants."

Competition results

First place team: University of Nebraska, Lincoln

Second place team: Florida State University

Third place team: University of Nevada, Las Vegas

The other teams that participated were: Florida International University; San Diego State University; University at Albany; University of California, Los Angeles; University of Cincinnati; University of Florida; University of Houston; University of Illinois, Urbana – Champaign; University of Massachusetts; University of Mississippi; University of Southern California; University of Tennessee; and University of Utah.

"The Deloitte FanTAXtic case competition provides an exceptional platform for our students to cultivate invaluable relationships with peers, faculty and professionals at Deloitte while gaining practical experience," said Kay Maresh, assistant professor of practice in accountancy, University of Nebraska, Lincoln. "Opportunities of this kind provide a preview of what a future in tax might entail, and allow students to display their innovative strategies, creative problem-solving, and team-building skills. We are extremely proud of our team for their work this year and thankful for the opportunity to engage in this competition and for Deloitte's unwavering commitment to this program."

"This competition is a key element contributing to Deloitte's goal of preparing the next generation of tax leaders, and we take pride in hosting the competition for the 22nd consecutive year," said Katie Zinn, chief talent officer, Deloitte Tax LLP. "I applaud the teamwork and creativity displayed by this year's participants and am looking forward to working with the next generation of talent as they embrace the tax field."

Each of the 16 teams participating in the national competition won the Deloitte FanTAXtic contest in their respective U.S. regions. Before the final competition, 61 teams representing over 40 colleges and universities participated in regional qualifier events.

This year's competition brought additional schools and a higher level of participation than ever before. Over 280 students participated this year, with 14 new schools who either joined or returned in 2023, driving a 32% increase in the number of student participants from last year. Key impact areas from this year's competition include participation from Jackson State and Howard Universities with additional HBCUs interested in participating next year, as well as a majority underclassmen (over 60%) participation in this year's competition.

Sponsored by Deloitte Tax and supported by the Deloitte Foundation, FanTAXtic has engaged more than 6,800 students since inception in 2002 and is designed to educate and prepare the next generation of tax talent for a career in business and tax.

SOURCE Deloitte