University of New England offers free tuition for qualified students

BIDDEFORD, Maine, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to attract top talent to New England, the University of New England has announced it will begin covering tuition costs for high-achieving students whose families earn less than $100,000.

Starting in fall 2025, the University will provide free tuition to eligible high-performing graduating high school students from all states across the country. The announcement underscores UNE's strong financial commitment to its students; currently, 98% of UNE students receive financial aid from the University.

UNE President James Herbert said the University's decision comes as Maine and New England need to enhance their workforce to fulfill jobs in their growing business, bioscience, and life sciences industries and as the region continues to face workforce shortages in the health care and hospitality sectors.

"UNE is committed to attracting high-achieving students from across the country to New England, and to Maine in particular, and to guaranteeing that they are poised for success in the workforce when they graduate," Herbert said, noting that UNE is Maine's No. 1 provider of health care professionals and the No. 1 college or university in the state for job placement following graduation. "By removing financial barriers to a quality UNE education, we hope to bolster the workforce pipeline in this region and ensure the long-term vitality of Maine and New England's new economy."

Herbert added that the tuition initiative reflects UNE's commitment to ensuring the academic success of all students, including first-generation college students. At UNE, 30% of undergraduates admitted every year are the first in their family to attend college.

In addition to a qualifying high school GPA requirement, eligible students must be enrolled at UNE full-time, demonstrate high financial need based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) during each year of their undergraduate degree program, and live on campus for all four years.

For more information, visit https://www.une.edu/sfs/undergraduate/financing-your-education

About the University of New England

The University of New England is Maine's largest independent university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. In an uncommonly welcoming and supportive community, we offer hands-on learning, empowering students to make a positive impact in a world full of challenges. We are the state's top provider of health professionals and home to Maine's only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized programs in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. Visit www.une.edu .

Contacts:

Sarah Delage, Assistant Vice President of Communications

(508) 733-2293 | [email protected]

Alan Bennett, Public Relations Strategist

(207) 210-8537 | [email protected]

SOURCE University of New England