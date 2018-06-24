University of New Hampshire Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo

The full-featured Alma capabilities and continual rapid pace of the product's development were among the key factors in UNH's decision to adopt this solution. With the combination of the Alma platform and the Primo solution, the university will benefit from modern, unified library management functionality and user-friendly discovery service. In an era of data-driven decision-making and the need to demonstrate a library's value to its institution, the UNH Library anticipates that the analytics and reporting options will show the benefits of a significantly enhanced user experience.

"As a medium-sized research library with a fairly lean staff, we must keep the duplication of work to a minimum. We see many ways in which the Ex Libris solutions will enable us to streamline our processes and work more efficiently," commented Kimberly Sweetman, UNH's associate dean of the University Library.

"Ex Libris is a company with a long history of delivering quality technology infrastructure to academic libraries," commented Tara Lynn Fulton, Dean of the University Library. "Its recent integration with ProQuest has made the melding of best-of-breed products possible, as well as creating synergies between some of the leading minds in the industry to develop enhancements and new products. The Ex Libris library services platform is currently, in our estimation, the industry standard."

Eric Hines, president of Ex Libris North America, commented, "Ex Libris extends a warm welcome to the University of New Hampshire. As a member of the Boston Library Consortium, UNH can look forward to collaborating with the large percentage of member libraries that use the Alma platform and Primo discovery solution. In addition, the UNH Library will have an opportunity to become an active participant in the dynamic Ex Libris Users of North America (ELUNA) community."

About the University of New Hampshire

The University of New Hampshire (UNH) is the flagship campus of the University System of New Hampshire. Established over 150 years ago, UNH has grown to more than 15,000 undergraduate students at three campuses. The main UNH campus is in Durham, in the state's southeastern region; the university's two other campuses are located in Manchester, New Hampshire's largest city, and Concord, the capital of New Hampshire. UNH has a national and international agenda and holds land-grant, sea-grant, and space-grant charters. For more information about UNH, see https://www.unh.edu/main/about-unh.

About Ex Libris

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based solutions for higher education. Offering SaaS solutions for the management and discovery of the full spectrum of library and scholarly materials, as well as mobile campus solutions driving student engagement and success, Ex Libris serves thousands of customers in 90 countries. For more information about Ex Libris, see our website, and join us on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

