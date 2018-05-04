University of New Haven Students Win Seven Emmys

The awards are given by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), a professional service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and related media and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry, best known for the coveted Emmy Award.

"Our students begin their training in film and media studies from their first day," Tom Garrett, associate professor and head of the Communication, Film, and Media Studies Department, said. "So by the time they are seniors, they are able to create productions like the ones recognized by the National Academy that build not only on their skills but also on their creativity and ideas."

The top winner for the University was a film called "Men's Room," written and produced as part of a film class, which received five Emmys including long form – fiction; best director; best cinematography; best editor; and best audio.

The film has also been chosen to be shown at the Cannes Film Festival in France this month, where it will be part of the Short Film Corner.

Other Emmys went to a public service announcement about teen suicide and a music video entitled "Hey You."

In addition, University of New Haven students garnered four second place awards for on-air talent. They were for the student television shows "Politically Charged," "Charger Chat," "Sports Talk," and "Charger News."

