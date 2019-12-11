University of New Haven to Announce New Partnership with New Haven Promise

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of New Haven and New Haven Promise, a first-of-its-kind program in Connecticut that provides college scholarship support to Greater New Haven students, will announce a new partnership that will enable even more students to have the opportunity to pursue a college degree.

A press conference to formally announce the new partnership is scheduled for Thursday, December 12, at 10 a.m. in the Alumni Lounge in Bartels Hall, the campus center, on the University's main campus at 300 Boston Post Road in West Haven.

University of New Haven president Steven H. Kaplan and New Haven Promise president Patricia Melton will participate in the event. Lauren White, a 2016 graduate of Wilbur Cross High School and New Haven Promise Scholar who will graduate from the University of New Haven in May with a bachelor's degree in forensic science, will also speak.

Since New Haven Promise was started nearly a decade ago, the University of New Haven has enrolled 32 New Haven Promise Scholars, which is more than any other private college or university in Connecticut.

Under the new agreement, Greater New Haven students who earn the New Haven Promise scholarship and enroll at the University of New Haven in the fall following their high school graduation will receive a minimum of $25,000 of institutional aid per year, as long as they meet the Promise's ongoing academic standards for eligibility. Those students will also receive the offer of an on-campus paid work-study job during the academic year.

"There is nothing more meaningful and impactful than investing in the limitless potential of deserving students," said President Kaplan. "We have long known how critical it is for students to have access to higher education to enable them to develop the skills they need to excel as leaders in the careers of the future. We are proud to partner with New Haven Promise to ensure that talented local students will have the opportunity to earn a college degree and build a foundation for successful careers and rewarding lives."

In 2018, the University awarded an honorary degree to Melton in recognition of her dedication to increasing educational access for future generations of students.

"Patricia is a visionary leader and an inspirational advocate," said President Kaplan. "Her unwavering commitment to ensuring deserving students have access to the financial support they need to pursue their dreams of earning a college degree is inspirational."

The University of New Haven, founded on the Yale campus in 1920, is a private, coeducational university that has been recognized by The Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report for academic excellence. Located between New York City and Boston in the shoreline city of West Haven, the University is a diverse and vibrant community of 6,800 students from across the globe.

Over the past 15 years, under the leadership of President Steven H. Kaplan, the University has experienced significant growth — both in enrollment and in the expansion of the University's West Haven campus. Enrollment has increased by 60 percent to 6,800 undergraduate and graduate students.

In the last decade, the University has completed more than $300 million in major capital projects while launching 26 new academic programs. The University has also added campuses in Prato, Italy, and Orange, Connecticut.

