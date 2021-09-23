University of New Mexico's Continuing Education launches cannabis education program in partnership with Green Flower for emerging Marijuana industry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With recreational marijuana now legal in New Mexico, UNM Continuing Education is launching a new set of courses to prepare workers for careers in a highly-regulated new field. State officials are predicting that the industry is expected to bring in at least $50 million in new revenue this year and more than 11,000 jobs. The University of New Mexico Continuing Education is partnering with cannabis education and training leader Green Flower, to offer non-credit online certificate programs beginning November 15, 2021.

"The cannabis industry is one of the fastest growing new market opportunities in the country," states Audrey Arnold, Executive Director of UNM Continuing Education. "As providers of professional development and career education, we want to provide the knowledge and skills that our community will need to be successful in this rapidly growing market. We are thrilled as well for this innovative partnership with Green Flower who can offer solid education in this industry and an affordable and realistic approach in training."

The four program options include the Business of Cannabis; Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture; Cannabis Law and Policy; and Cannabis Health Care and Medicine. Each program consists of three 8-week courses over a 6-month period and students can complete at their own pace within that timeframe.

Students receive online instruction in their chosen topic area from industry experts, vetted and selected by Green Flower. Upon completion, students will earn a certificate from UNM Continuing Education. Courses within the four program options will be a mix of instructor-student, student-student, reading, and general discussion/interaction. The cost of each program is $2950 and enrollment is open now.

"Green Flower is honored to be working with the University of New Mexico and in particular the school of Continuing Education. Since the legislature of the State of New Mexico passed legal adult use cannabis this past March, we set out to find the perfect university with whom to partner and offer our programs. We could think of no better university in the state than the flagship university, UNM," said Daniel Kalef, Vice President of Higher Education at Green Flower.

"In working with the leaders of the continuing education school, we saw the commitment by the university of expanding offerings for working adults and lifelong learners as an obvious sign that the university wants to serve all types of students in every stage of their growth and careers. With new rules and licenses coming in the new year, we applaud the leadership of the university for their foresight in wanting to offer certificate programs designed to prepare people for careers in what is now the fastest growing job market in the country. We are thrilled to partner with UNM and are excited to begin offering these programs to the public this November," said Kalef.

To learn more about attending, visit https://cannabiseducation.ce.unm.edu .

About UNM Continuing Education: UNM Continuing Education provides quality programs in Professional Development and Personal Enrichment. UNM Continuing Education is committed to providing innovative, accessible learning opportunities to individuals, organizations, and communities in New Mexico and around the world through impactful, engaging programs that position them for success.

About Green Flower: Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

Media Contact: Mari Galvez 505.252.8980 [email protected]

SOURCE Green Flower