University of North Dakota Adds Another Robinson R44 Cadet to Training Fleet

UND took delivery of its first Cadet in 2017 and by the end of 2020 had fully transitioned to an all R44 helicopter fleet.

The new Cadet is equipped with Robinson's latest options including an impact-resistant windshield and a 4K Ultra HD cockpit video camera, which captures visual and audio recordings making it an excellent tool for flight schools. Configured for VFR and IFR training, the aircraft's glass panel features Garmin's G500H 1060 TXi flight display, GTN 750 GPS/COM/NAV, and GTX 345 transponder with ADS-B In/Out.

"The instrument panel configuration and size make it easy for students to see the necessary information. The roomy cabin is comfortable for both student and instructor, and the students particularly like the aircraft's ease of operation and advanced avionics," said Van Dell.

Currently, there are 65 students in the University's helicopter program working on ratings from private to CFII. Twelve of the students are part of the U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). UND's decision to purchase the additional Cadet was, in part, to facilitate the Army's program.

Founded in 1973, Robinson Helicopter Company is the world's leading manufacturer of civil helicopters. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com .

CONTACT: Loretta Conley

(310) 539-0508, ext. 235

[email protected]

SOURCE Robinson Helicopter Company

