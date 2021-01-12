University of Northern Colorado Plans For In-Person Course Delivery for Fall 2021 Semester

GREELEY, Colo., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) is planning to return to a full schedule of in-person courses for the fall 2021 semester, which begins on Aug. 23, and restoring activities and events that will allow students to enjoy experiential learning, campus life and community engagement opportunities. Throughout the 2020-21 academic year, the university adjusted its course delivery methods based on public health guidelines by offering an increase of hybrid and online-only courses because of impacts from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As students and their families consider academic plans for the fall, it is important for them to know UNC is planning to return to a more normal operating schedule, much like we had prior to the start of the pandemic," said UNC President Andy Feinstein. "The traditional college experience provides unparalleled opportunities, and our efforts are focused on the long-term success of our students, and the health and safety of our entire campus community."

UNC is working closely with state officials to monitor developments related to COVID-19 and continues to take preventative measures including increased cleaning of campus buildings, mask wearing and social distancing requirements and more. As the year progresses, the university will share information regarding COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates and reassess campus operations and course delivery options for any necessary adjustments. UNC also will provide vaccine distribution information to the campus community.

"UNC classrooms and lab spaces remain safe spaces for instruction, and I believe, are one of the safest places to be," said President Feinstein. "Our community has done a great job following public health guidelines, and we have no evidence that COVID-19 transmission has occurred in our classrooms."

National data also indicates that university teaching spaces remain safe if health guidelines are followed. The American College Health Association recently published a report citing, "There is little evidence to show secondary transmission is occurring in either student-to-student or student-to-faculty member in instructional settings where everyone is wearing masks and proper physical distancing is maintained."

Prospective students can apply to UNC through the university's Bear App or through the Common App. Financial aid, scholarships and other programs are available for eligible students.

UNC has also initiated its own Free Application Days this spring semester (Feb. 1 and April 1) where anyone, anywhere in the world can apply as an undergraduate to UNC without paying the $50 application fee on those dates.

The summer 2021 semester course modalities are still being planned with a decision expected to be made closer to summer 2021 student registration that begins on April 5.

Keep informed by visiting UNC's Coronavirus Website: unco.edu/coronavirus.

About the University of Northern Colorado

UNC is a public doctoral research university with more than 100 undergraduate and 120 graduate programs that serves over 10,000 students. Along with being the state of Colorado's most affordable research university, UNC's small-class sizes, expert faculty and tradition of research and hands-on learning gives students exceptional opportunities and a personalized education that prepares them for their future careers. Learn more: unco.edu

____________

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.



SOURCE University of Northern Colorado

Related Links

http://www.unco.edu

