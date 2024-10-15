UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN OHIO STUDENTS GAIN HANDS-ON TRAINING WITH ENGINE DONATION FROM INTERSPORT

Engines from National Auto Tech Championship donated to drive automotive education

LIMA, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (SETCS), owned and operated by Intersport, has generously donated automotive engines to the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH). The donation will enhance the hands-on learning experience for students in automotive and high-performance motorsports education programs, providing them with industry-standard equipment to practice on as they prepare for careers in the automotive field.

Students at UNOH train on donated engine from USATNC.

The engines, used in the U.S. Auto Tech National Championship Driven by Yokohama (USATNC), will provide UNOH students with hands-on experience on real-world equipment, helping them develop essential skills and better preparing them for success in the automotive industry.

"UNOH is a leader in automotive education, greatly complementing the national platform that the ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series provides to the next generation of auto tech professionals and students," said SETCS General Manager Scott Mendel. "This engine donation gives UNOH students the opportunity to develop and challenge their skills in a hands-on environment, bridging the gap between education and real-world application."

"We are incredibly grateful to the ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series for their generous donation of two engines to the University of Northwestern Ohio. These engines will provide our students with invaluable hands-on experience, further enhancing their training and preparing them for successful careers in the automotive industry," said UNOH Vice President of Business Development, Trey Becker. "Partnerships like this are essential to our mission of providing cutting-edge world-class education, and we thank Intersport for their continued support."

The fourth annual U.S. Auto Tech National Championship Driven by Yokohama, will air on CBS Sports Network this December. This event aims to promote the skilled trades and honor the highly skilled tradespeople across the country who have long been underrecognized.

About ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series:

The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (SETCS) was founded in 2016 with a clear mission: to raise awareness and support for the growing shortage of skilled trade workers across the nation. Over time, it has evolved into a premier championship platform dedicated to promoting the trades and celebrating the highly skilled professionals who have long been underappreciated. Through large-scale competitions, ETCS shines a spotlight on these individuals. Sponsored by ServiceTitan, the platform hosts national championships for both professionals and students/apprentices in the auto tech, electrical, HVAC, and plumbing industries. More information is available at elitetrades.global and by following on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About University of Northwestern Ohio:

Founded in 1920, UNOH is known worldwide as a leader in the automotive, diesel and high-performance industries, but also offers over 50 degree programs in business, health, marketing, information technology and many other fields of study. Its 200-acre campus located in Lima, Ohio, serves roughly 3,000 students annually. More information is available at unoh.edu.

