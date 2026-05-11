University of Oklahoma Launches Project 200, a Generational Investment in Oklahoma's Future

Together for Oklahoma: Research driving health, prosperity and security

NORMAN, Okla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Oklahoma today announced Project 200, a generational investment in research, talent and infrastructure designed to move Oklahoma forward by strengthening the health of its people, growing the state's economy and expanding opportunity for the future.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (left) and University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr. (right). Photo by Travis Caperton.

The impact of Project 200 is expected to extend far beyond the university's campuses. By 2032, the initiative is projected to generate nearly $100 million annually in new federal research funding, and over the next decade is expected to support more than 2,000 new jobs, produce an estimated $95 million in new state and local tax revenue, and help train more than 1,000 scientists in Oklahoma.

Project 200 will recruit approximately 200 world-renowned researchers aligned with Oklahoma's greatest needs and unique strengths. The initiative will include proven investigators with records of securing major federal research funding and rising research leaders whose work will help uplift the health of the state and bring life-saving clinical trials closer to home, strengthen storm forecasting and resilience, support readiness in national security and defense, drive advancements in energy production, and create greater opportunity for Oklahomans to build careers and futures in this state.

"The University of Oklahoma is helping power our vision for the future, proving that Oklahoma is ready to lead, not follow," said Governor Kevin Stitt. "Project 200 is a generational investment in talent, research, and innovation that will keep Oklahoma winning on the national stage. This is real transformation that shows when we dream big and work together, Oklahoma can be Top 10 in everything we do."

Since launching the "Lead On, University" Strategic Plan in 2020, OU has worked intentionally and with disciplined focus to prepare for this moment, building research momentum, strengthening strategic partnerships and aligning investments around areas where Oklahoma can truly lead.

"We are now at a convergence of opportunity unlike anything this state has seen in generations," said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. "OU is making an all-in investment in the future of Oklahoma by launching Project 200 – a proven formula of a flagship university partnering with its state to drive better health outcomes, strengthen economic prosperity and elevate opportunity for the people of Oklahoma.

"The university's 'Lead On' Strategic Plan sets bold ambitions for Oklahoma, including decreasing cancer deaths by 10% and deaths related to diabetes by 30%," Harroz continued. "Project 200 will help OU answer that call while advancing solutions in severe weather, national security and resilient energy systems by building an intellectual engine powered by research, innovation and talent. This moment is ours to seize for the people of Oklahoma."

At a time when many universities across the country are contracting and the national research landscape is undergoing significant disruption, Project 200 builds on OU's research momentum. Over the past six years, OU's research enterprise has grown by 70% – its fastest pace in five decades. Project 200 also capitalizes on the extraordinary work already happening across the university. The momentum behind this initiative was created by faculty, researchers, and staff whose work continues to elevate OU's national reputation and deepen our impact across Oklahoma. Total university research expenditures are now projected to top $500 million, placing OU among the nation's Top 100 medical research universities and positioning the university to exceed $1 billion in annual research expenditures by 2032. That trajectory puts OU on a path toward membership in the Association of American Universities, the invitation-only consortium of North America's top research institutions.

As Oklahoma's flagship public research university, OU's mission is centered on expanding educational opportunity, improving health outcomes and driving economic growth. Project 200 advances that responsibility through four strategic impact areas where OU is uniquely positioned to lead nationally and deliver measurable outcomes for Oklahoma:

Health – Expanding access to clinical trials and specialized care, advancing precision medicine and pursuing ambitious long-term goals, including reducing cancer mortality by 10% and reducing diabetes-related complications and deaths by 30%.

– Expanding access to clinical trials and specialized care, advancing precision medicine and pursuing ambitious long-term goals, including reducing cancer mortality by 10% and reducing diabetes-related complications and deaths by 30%. Extreme Weather – Strengthening global leadership in weather science, advancing forecasting, risk reduction and community resilience to better protect lives and infrastructure.





Strengthening global leadership in weather science, advancing forecasting, risk reduction and community resilience to better protect lives and infrastructure. National Security and Defense – Accelerating innovation where research, workforce development and operational application converge to support national readiness.





Accelerating innovation where research, workforce development and operational application converge to support national readiness. Secure and Resilient Energy Systems – Driving advancements in reliable and future-ready energy production in a state that serves as a net energy exporter and a real-world laboratory for next-generation energy solutions.

"These areas of focus are where Oklahoma's challenges and strengths uniquely converge," said Matt Hulver, OU Vice President for Research and Partnerships. "Project 200 positions OU to translate discovery into real-world solutions – advancing breakthroughs that improve lives, strengthen communities and fuel economic growth. Over the next five years, this initiative will bring extraordinary talent to Oklahoma and build research capacity that will serve this state for decades."

Additional background:

Oklahoma's challenges also create opportunities for national leadership. The state faces disproportionately high rates of diabetes, heart disease and cancer while sitting at the intersection of severe weather, aerospace and defense innovation, and America's evolving energy future – positioning OU to lead research that saves lives, strengthens resilience and drives impact.

Oklahoma ranks 45th nationally in overall health and 49th in health outcomes, highlighting the need for advances in prevention, treatment and access to care.

Oklahoma ranks 3rd nationally for tornado frequency since 1950, making weather resilience and forecasting critical to protecting lives and infrastructure.

Oklahoma is home to seven major military installations, including Tinker Air Force Base and Fort Sill, while aerospace and defense ranks as the state's second fastest-growing industry.

Oklahoma is a leading energy-producing state and a major contributor to the nation's energy reliability, resilience and security.

To learn more about Project 200, visit ou.edu/leadon/project-200.

About the University of Oklahoma

Founded in 1890, the University of Oklahoma is a public research university located in Norman, Oklahoma. As the state's flagship university, OU serves the educational, cultural, economic and health care needs of the state, region and nation. For more information about the university, visit www.ou.edu.

SOURCE University of Oklahoma