University of Pennsylvania's Information Systems & Computing Department Selects Vonage to Power Campus Communications

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in business cloud communications, has partnered with the University of Pennsylvania's (Penn) Information Systems & Computing Department (ISC) to power communications for more than 14,000 faculty and staff on its main campus in Philadelphia, PA. As a part of its "Next Generation" initiative, ISC selected Vonage's fully integrated unified communications solution for an innovative approach to unifying communications across all departments on its campus.

Following an RFP and proof of concept process, ISC chose Vonage as its cloud communications provider with an initial contract of five years and the anticipated rollout will commence in early 2020. Vonage's unified communications solution will provide the school with the tools and services to improve communications at Penn and improve productivity among staff. With messaging and presence capabilities, a mobile and desktop app, as well as audio & video conferencing, Vonage's solution will enhance the way users connect with each other, no matter where they are located.

The addition of Vonage's unified communications capabilities will also help to reduce the time needed for maintenance and streamline everyday tasks with automation capabilities, such as making changes to the account, and adding new users and workflows. As the University continues to grow, building on its nearly 300-year history, Vonage solutions offer the institution the ability to scale and integrate additional Vonage services, such as its cloud-based contact center solution and communications APIs to enhance interactions with external stakeholders via embedded and contextual communications.

"Vonage shares the University of Pennsylvania's vision of a cloud first, next generation future," said James Roth, Vice President, Applications Group East for Vonage. "We are thrilled to partner with Penn on their digital transformation journey, providing them with the tools and innovative solutions they need to support and serve not only their faculty and staff but also their students and the greater academic community."

