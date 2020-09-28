University of Phoenix and the National Diversity Council to host "Essential Conversations in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion"

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our world has been turned upside down by a pandemic that has not only threatened our health and lives, but exposed the persistent disparities that drive inequities in education, healthcare and law enforcement.

To foster transparent and courageous conversations on these issues, University of Phoenix and the National Diversity Council are convening leaders across these industries for a free, four-day webinar series, "Essential Conversations in Diversity Equity and Inclusion," from Oct. 5-8, 2020. Panelists will offer perspectives on how to have conversations that spur us to work together toward a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable future society.

The webinar series will kick off at 9 a.m., PST on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, with a keynote conversation featuring University of Phoenix President Peter Cohen and Dennis Kennedy, chairman and founder of the National Diversity Council. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego will make the opening remarks and introduce Cohen and Kennedy to discuss our current environment from their vantage point of organizational leaders and ways for other leaders to approach these essential conversations.

"Systemic inequities persist in in our country and that has to change," said President Cohen. "For real progress to begin, we must encourage open and courageous conversations that foster greater understanding and awareness of each other with an eye toward action. University of Phoenix is committed to developing diverse and inclusive leaders and we hope that the dialogue will help others promote essential conversations within their organizations."

The webinar series will continue Monday, Oct. 5, through Thursday, Oct. 8. Each day will include 90-minute morning and afternoon sessions. Attendees will be equipped with a blueprint that they can complete while listening to the dialogue and utilize to champion equity conversations in their spheres of influence, helping them to lead change within their organizations and communities.

For a complete conference agenda, speaker list and to register for this free event, please visit: https://uopxessentialconversations.eventbrite.com. Participants can choose to attend the full conference or attend only certain days.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix

Related Links

http://phoenix.edu

