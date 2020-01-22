University of Phoenix Certified as a Veteran Supportive Campus by the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix has announced that the Phoenix Campus has been certified as a Veteran Supportive Campus (VSC) by the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services (AZDVS). The VCS is a recognition that the University is working to better understand the needs of military students and become continually responsive to those needs.

"This recognition is another testament to the University's commitment to providing military-affiliated students with the resources to support their service and education," said Brian Ishmael, senior director of the Office of Military and Veteran Affairs and a U.S. Army veteran. "University of Phoenix is proud to be named a Veteran Supportive Campus and continues to serve those who serve others."

For more than 40 years, University of Phoenix has provided quality higher education options to help our nation's active-duty and Reserve service members, military spouses and eligible dependents and veterans pursue a degree or continue their education. Through an understanding of the unique challenges military students face, the University offers services and corporate alliances to help fit education into the military lifestyle.

Military-specific services include:

University representatives who understand military culture and military vocabulary

Special military tuition rates

Help navigating the application process for GI Bill ® benefits and other financial aid

benefits and other financial aid Potential credit for applicable military training and education.

As a resource for students and alumni, University of Phoenix has formed alliances with national organizations to provide resources, tools, and scholarships to support student veterans' success. The University has alliances with Give an Hour, which provides free mental health services for military, veterans, and their families, and American Corporate Partners, which provides free one-on-one professional, customized mentorships for active duty and post-9/11 veterans as well as their spouses.

To help ensure that military-affiliated students and alumni have access to these resources, the University in 2015 opened a Veteran Resource Center (VRC) at the Phoenix Campus. VRCs are locations for veterans to connect with peers, access resources and establish a sense of community. Additional Veteran Resource Centers are also offered at the University's San Diego, Murrieta, Calif., Arlington, Va., and San Antonio Campuses. Online students have access to a virtual Veterans Resource Center, which can be accessed at https://www.phoenix.edu/students/veterans-resource-centers.html.

Visit the University of Phoenix blog to learn more about the ways the University supports military students: https://www.phoenix.edu/students/articles/uopx-phoenix-campus-earns-veteran-supportive-campus-certification.html.

To learn more about the University's Veterans Resource Center, visit https://www.phoenix.edu/students/veterans-resource-centers.html.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online throughout the world. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

