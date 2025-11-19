University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies publishes Fall 2025 edition of Phoenix Scholar™ academic periodical

The Fall 2025 issue explores aspects of talent development and actionable insights for employers

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released the Fall 2025 issue of its Phoenix Scholar™ academic research periodical, focused on talent development aspects and titled, "Developing Dynamic Workforce Talent from Within."

"While employees demonstrate a keen desire for career advancement and skill development, a substantial disconnect persists between what employers offer and how employees perceive these opportunities," shares Mark McCaslin, Ph.D., College of Doctoral Studies faculty, and editor-in-chief of Phoenix Scholar. "This edition offers innovative practices, theoretical frameworks, and research findings designed to enhance workforce development, and offer employers valuable, actionable insights for internal talent development and mobility."

The Phoenix Scholar serves as the scholarly platform for communicating the results and outcomes of the University of Phoenix research endeavors, and their relationship to the broader scope of learning and scholarship. The periodical has been assigned an International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) by the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress. The assignment for Phoenix Scholar is online format ISSN 2771-6503 and print format ISSN 2771-6422.

Supporting the broader College mission to amplify research impact and foster academic dialogue across disciplines, the periodical is now a registered member of Crossref, enabling assignment of Digital Object Identifiers (DOIs) to all articles in this and future editions.

Articles featured in this edition of the Phoenix Scholar include:

"Empowering Self-Concepts for Self-Leadership: Developing Dynamic Workforce Talent from Within"

"Leadership and Management Succession Planning"

"How Authentic Leaders Confront Fear and Build Trust During Workplace Crisis"

"From the Inside Out: A Theoretical Framework for Whole Person Development in an AI-Driven Workforce"

"Developing Dynamic Workforce Talent with Gen Z and Millenials"

"Investigating the Connection Between Soft Skills and Employability in IT"

The College of Doctoral Studies research centers contribute to the publication: Center for Educational and Informational Technology Research (CEITR), Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Research (CLER), Center for Organizational Wellness, Engagement, and Belonging (CO-WEB), and the University of Phoenix Career Institute®. As longtime leaders in online education, the University utilizes research to develop solutions in the core areas of leadership, workplace diversity and instructional technology to enhance student outcomes, improve communities and to help students, faculty and alumni grow in their career aspirations.

